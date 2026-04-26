Ripple CEO Wins Prestigious Harvard Business Award

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has been named the 2026 Business Leader of the Year by the Harvard Business School Association of Northern California (HBSANC).

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The award was presented during a sold-out celebratory dinner at San Francisco's historic Julia Morgan Ballroom.

A significant award

Since its inception in 1969, the HBS Business Leader of the Year Award has recognized exceptional executives with substantial impact on the broader business community. Past honorees include such huge names as Andy Jassy, John Chambers, and Gordon Moore.

Harvard Business School Professor David B. Yoffie praised Garlinghouse for his focus on scalability, noting his "extraordinary ability to scale a complex platform while maintaining a steadfast commitment to his core vision."

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As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse recently celebrated his 11th anniversary at the enterprise blockchain firm.

The Ripple boss, who previously held executive roles at legacy tech giants AOL and Yahoo, was initially skeptical of the cryptocurrency industry, and he was intending to take a position at Uber. Ultimately, co-founder Chris Larsen convinced him to join Ripple as Chief Operating Officer in April 2015. He was then elevated to CEO the following year.

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After emerging victorious from a grueling, multi-year legal battle with the SEC, Garlinghouse has become a central figure in the fight for cryptocurrency regulation in the United States.

Over the past year, Ripple has logged some remarkable achievements, including major corporate acquisitions. It has pulled off the $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury and the $1.25 billion acquisition and rebranding of Hidden Road into "Ripple Prime," a clearing platform now positioned deeply within Wall Street's post-trade infrastructure.

XRP Spot ETFs were successfully launched last year, which was predicted by Garlinghouse.

Ripple has had a regulatory breakthrough. It has secured key global licenses, including a coveted Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom.