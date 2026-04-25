Ripple CEO Takes Stage With Miami Mayor to Discuss Crypto Impact

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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took the stage at the recent eMerge Americas event alongside Mayor Francis Suarez to discuss blockchain and crypto.

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eMerge Americas, a catalyst, an accelerator, a global tech conference and expo driving innovative advancements in AI, Health and Finance, was held from April 22 to 25.

Great to catch up with @FrancisSuarez in Miami today for a quick therapy session (IYKYK!), discussing all things digital assets and the real world impact of crypto. https://t.co/q5f3yjfRVM — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) April 24, 2026

In a fireside chat on the main stage at the event, the Ripple CEO joined the 43rd mayor of Miami, Francis Xavier Suarez, to explore how blockchain, stablecoins, and evolving regulation are reshaping global finance. This moment was shared by the eMerge Americas official X account.

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Engaging with the tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed excitement about the opportunity to discuss all things digital assets and the real world impact of crypto at the event alongside Mayor Francis Suarez. He referred to the discussion as a "quick therapy session."

"Great to catch up with Francis Suarez in Miami today for a quick therapy session (IYKYK), discussing all things digital assets and the real world impact of crypto," Garlinghouse wrote.

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XRP community awaits key developments

Ripple raised expectations in the XRP community when it tweeted on April 22, "Next Monday. Las Vegas. XRP."

This month of April has seen significant announcements both for XRP and Ripple. During the week, SoFi, a national chartered bank, announced support for XRP deposits.

wXRP went live on Solana in the past week amid increasing XRP demand. Ripple announced its partnership with Korea's Kyobo Life Insurance to explore on-chain financial infrastructure using Ripple Custody.

Global credit rating agency Kroll assigned Ripple Prime an investment grade issuer rating (BBB), highlighting the financial strength and business expansion of the prime brokerage platform. Ripple announced a multi-phase plan this week to get XRP Ledger ready for a post-quantum future. The goal is to have it fully ready by 2028.