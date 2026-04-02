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    Ripple CEO Reacts to BBB Rating for Ripple Prime, Lists Three Points It Validates

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 2/04/2026 - 16:04
    Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, breaks down Ripple Prime's new BBB investment rating from Kroll.
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    Ripple CEO Reacts to BBB Rating for Ripple Prime, Lists Three Points It Validates
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Global credit agency Kroll (KBRA) has assigned Ripple Prime an investment-grade issuer rating of BBB. Shortly after, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, commenting on the agency’s decision, stated that the investment-grade rating from Kroll is not just a formality but a direct confirmation of three fundamental characteristics of Ripple Prime:

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    • Strength: The rating confirms the platform’s financial power and capital intensity. In the eyes of regulators and large funds, Ripple Prime now has a “margin of safety” comparable to traditional banks.
    • Reliability: Validation of operational processes and risk management mechanisms. This is a signal to conservative institutional players that the platform is capable of operating without disruption under conditions of extreme market turbulence.
    • Tech: Recognition of the superiority of Ripple’s technology stack. The agency confirmed that the system architecture meets the strictest requirements for security and efficiency expected of next-generation settlement infrastructure.

    XRP holders skeptical as price stuck at $1.30

    Despite these fundamental wins, sentiment on the retail market remains weak. While Garlinghouse celebrates the validation of “strength and technology,” the price of XRP continues to trade in a narrow range of $1.30-$1.40.

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    For many investors, these developments appear “empty” as the coin has lost 62.5% of its value from the peak of $3.60 reached in July 2025. The prolonged decline has now lasted for more than six months. The critical blow was the break of the $1.80 support level at the end of January 2026, after which XRP has failed to return to growth.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #XRP News
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