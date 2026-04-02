Ripple CEO Reacts to BBB Rating for Ripple Prime, Lists Three Points It Validates

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Global credit agency Kroll (KBRA) has assigned Ripple Prime an investment-grade issuer rating of BBB. Shortly after, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, commenting on the agency’s decision, stated that the investment-grade rating from Kroll is not just a formality but a direct confirmation of three fundamental characteristics of Ripple Prime:

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Strength: The rating confirms the platform’s financial power and capital intensity. In the eyes of regulators and large funds, Ripple Prime now has a “margin of safety” comparable to traditional banks.

Reliability: Validation of operational processes and risk management mechanisms. This is a signal to conservative institutional players that the platform is capable of operating without disruption under conditions of extreme market turbulence.

Tech: Recognition of the superiority of Ripple’s technology stack. The agency confirmed that the system architecture meets the strictest requirements for security and efficiency expected of next-generation settlement infrastructure.

Clear validation of @Ripple Prime’s strength, reliability and tech with today’s investment grade issuer rating from Kroll. Momentum builds when markets recognize these things. https://t.co/WjGi14OuaZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) April 2, 2026

XRP holders skeptical as price stuck at $1.30

Despite these fundamental wins, sentiment on the retail market remains weak. While Garlinghouse celebrates the validation of “strength and technology,” the price of XRP continues to trade in a narrow range of $1.30-$1.40.

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For many investors, these developments appear “empty” as the coin has lost 62.5% of its value from the peak of $3.60 reached in July 2025. The prolonged decline has now lasted for more than six months. The critical blow was the break of the $1.80 support level at the end of January 2026, after which XRP has failed to return to growth.