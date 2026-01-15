Ripple CEO Praises Crypto as CPI Shows Reduction in US Financial Services Costs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive officer (CEO) at Ripple Labs, has addressed the community with a statement where he praised crypto and the recent pro-crypto legal initiatives of the U.S. government.

Garlinghouse shares surprising conclusion from recent CPI data

Ripple’s chief executive shared an X post by the Wall Street Journal and revealed that he had spotted some important (and what is more, positive) data in it, which might be related to cryptocurrency.

Garlinghouse pointed out that the recent CPI report contains data about a 3.5% reduction in the fees U.S. consumers pay for financial services. The CEO believes it could be “in part because of the Administration’s pro-crypto policies.” Without showing a particular photo of any WSJ issues, Garlinghouse simply mentioned that this information is “a little buried in WSJ print edition.”

Last year, among those initiatives was the executive order signed by President Trump to establish the National Bitcoin Reserve and the crypto stockpile, which included popular altcoins. The U.S. congress also approved a stablecoin legal initiative, and they have been discussing a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market.

Ripple CEO's positive reaction to new crypto bill

Aside from that, Brad Garlinghouse tweeted to share his optimistic take on the crypto structure legal proposal issued by Senator Tim Scott. The CEO commented that he believes this proposal to be a “massive step forward” (while being “long-overdue”), and it could provide “workable frameworks for crypto” and protect consumers at the same time.

Garlinghouse reminded the community about Ripple’s own legal experience, saying that “clarity beats chaos.” He believes that, provided that the aforementioned bill is passed, it would also be “crypto’s success.”

Currently, he stated, the crypto industry is “at the table” and “will continue to move forward with fair debate.” Garlinghouse remains optimistic that any issues on this path can be “resolved through the mark-up process.”

In other news, Ripple has finally managed to secure its second regulatory license in the European Union, preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license. It was issued by the financial regulator of Luxembourg, the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier).