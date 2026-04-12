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    Ripple CEO Hit by Impersonation Scam on Instagram, Warning Issued

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 12/04/2026 - 10:23
    A fake Instagram account posing as the Ripple CEO has been debunked in a fresh warning to the XRP community.
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    Ripple CEO Hit by Impersonation Scam on Instagram, Warning Issued
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    There has been an increase in impersonation accounts on social media, including accounts posing as Ripple officials, customer support and other representatives.

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    In particular, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is increasingly being used in deepfakes and other crypto scams promising free XRP giveaways, with a fake Instagram account flagged in this regard.

    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz draws attention to this fact in a recent tweet. Warnings about scam threats do not get old, and Schwartz referred to a 2019 tweet by a crypto user who was sent a fake XRP giveaway.

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    According to the crypto user, an Instagram account that claimed to be Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had sent him an XRP giveaway. Not only this, the account requested that he send some XRP and they would send more back.

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    Ripple CTO emeritus highlighted the said Instagram account that claimed to be the Ripple CEO as fake, saying it was definitely not his.

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    This was obviously a crypto giveaway scam, where scammers impersonate public figures promising free cryptocurrency via social media posts and messages. Victims are typically asked to send funds to receive additional funds in return.

    Warnings issued

    Ripple continues to take a proactive and aggressive stance against crypto scams, revealing a deep commitment against this menace.

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    In previous warnings to the crypto community, Ripple stated it will never ask to be sent XRP and they should beware of scams using fake Ripple or XRP livestreams, giveaways or deepfake videos.

    Ripple also clarifies that it does not have an official Telegram channel. Any account claiming to be such might be fake. Also, Ripple made it clear that its officials will not contact you or provide support through unofficial channels, or ask for personal information, credentials or payments.

    The XRP community should bear in mind that Ripple employees, including its CEO, will never ask them to send funds, share wallet info or join investment streams.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #Scam Alert
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