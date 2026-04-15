Ripple CEO Celebrates 11 Years at Company

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Brad Garlinghouse has marked his 11th anniversary at the enterprise blockchain firm Ripple.

This has been a tumultuous but extremely rewarding tenure that saw him become a central figure in the fight for U.S. cryptocurrency regulation.

Garlinghouse has stressed that the industry's years-long regulatory battles are finally nearing a resolution following a series of high-level discussions in Washington, D.C.

"The fight has been worth it," he posted, noting recent conversations with several prominent lawmakers, including Senators Bill Hagerty, Tim Scott and John Boozman, as well as an appearance at the Semafor World Economic Summit.

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Garlinghouse's Ripple journey

Garlinghouse, who has held major executive roles at legacy tech giants AOL and Yahoo, was initially skeptical of the cryptocurrency industry after being approached by former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen.

He was intending to take a position at the ride-hailing company Uber.

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Ultimately, Larsen convinced him that Ripple offered a chance to change the world in a more meaningful way.

Garlinghouse joined the firm as chief operating officer in April 2015. He was then elevated to CEO the following year, replacing Larsen at the top job.

Over the past 11 years, Garlinghouse has become a billionaire and has emerged victorious from the battle with the SEC.

His CLARITY Act

In his anniversary post, Garlinghouse declared that the "CLARITY Act window is open," urging the industry that "now is our moment to act."

Garlinghouse has previously admitted that Ripple technically does not have a "big dog in this fight."

Since XRP has already been legally recognized as a nonsecurity commodity by U.S. regulators, Ripple enjoys a level of legal certainty that many other crypto firms lack.

However, he acknowledges that Ripple's long-term fortunes are intrinsically tied to the broader success of the U.S. digital asset space.

He has repeatedly warned the industry not to let the pursuit of a perfect regulatory framework kill a good one, stressing that people are exhausted from the fight and that clarity is always better than chaos.