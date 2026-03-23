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    Ripple Burns 10 Million RLUSD Amid Relentless Minting Spree

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 21:43
    Ripple’s stablecoin treasury has executed a massive 30 million RLUSD burn across two transactions today, capping off a week of aggressive supply management that saw 45 million tokens destroyed against just 10 million minted.
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    Ripple Burns 10 Million RLUSD Amid Relentless Minting Spree
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    Ripple's stablecoin treasury has seen a massive flurry of activity over the past week, marked by a series of multi-million dollar token burns and intermittent minting. In the latest move today, the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker detected the destruction of exactly 10 million RLUSD, highlighting the company's aggressive, ongoing management of its stablecoin supply.

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    While the broader cryptocurrency market often focuses on the "printing" of stablecoins to signal bullish liquidity, Ripple’s recent on-chain footprint tells a story of significant supply contraction, with millions of tokens being sent to the null address.

    A week of burning 

    According to blockchain data flagged by the automated tracker @RL_Tracker, today's 10 million RLUSD burn was actually the second major supply reduction of the day.

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    In total, over the last seven days, the RLUSD Treasury has burned 45 million RLUSD while minting only 10 million RLUSD.

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    The mechanics of the treasury

    In the world of fully-backed fiat stablecoins, "burning" is a standard operational procedure rather than a sign of network distress. When institutional clients or partners redeem their RLUSD for underlying US dollars, the corresponding stablecoins are sent to a "null" address (burned) to permanently remove them from circulation. This ensures that the circulating supply of RLUSD always perfectly matches the fiat reserves held in Ripple's bank accounts.

    Conversely, the "minting spree" (such as the 10 million RLUSD created on March 19) occurs when new capital enters the ecosystem, requiring Ripple to issue new tokens on the blockchain.

    The heavy burning seen on March 23, totaling 30 million RLUSD in a single day, suggests significant institutional redemptions or a strategic rebalancing of inventory by Ripple's treasury department. As RLUSD continues to carve out its market share against giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), these massive on-chain supply shifts are becoming a routine, yet highly scrutinized, part of its lifecycle.

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