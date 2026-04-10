'RIP QC FUD': Samson Mow Reacts to Emerging Bitcoin Quantum Defenses

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JAN3 CEO Samson Mow has dismissed concerns regarding quantum computer threats to cryptocurrency assets, particularly Bitcoin (BTC). In a quote from a paper proposing Quantum Safe Bitcoin (QSB), Mow noted that Bitcoin’s defenses against "non-existent quantum computers" have scaled at a staggering pace.

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Samson Mow highlights quantum-resistant Bitcoin solutions

For clarity, some Bitcoin critics have been spreading fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) about the leading cryptocurrency. They claim that when powerful quantum computers arrive, they could crack the cryptography used in safeguarding Bitcoin’s transactions.

Specifically, the ECDSA signatures of Bitcoin are of concern, with fears linked to Shor’s algorithm. In theory, quantum computers can break certain encryption methods.

However, Mow has assured Bitcoin holders that even with quantum computers not yet in existence, the community is not idle. This is because while critics are spreading FUD about quantum computers destroying Bitcoin, researchers are already building strong defenses faster than the threat is developing.

Bitcoin defenses against non-existent quantum computers is moving along at an incredibly fast pace. There’s also the prototype from @roasbeef too.



RIP QC FUD. 🪦 https://t.co/6QWBoi2COt — Samson Mow (@Excellion) April 10, 2026

Mow referenced various research including the QSB paper, which creates quantum-resistant transactions via a hash-to-signature puzzle. Notably, this relies on RIPEMD-160 preimage resistance instead of ECDSA.

Additionally, the JAN3 CEO said the prototype released by Lighting Labs CTO Olaoluwa "Roasbeef" Osuntokun also protects Bitcoin from quantum computers. This prototype uses zk-STARK proofs to enable wallet recovery for BIP-32-derived keys in case of an emergency that might lock users out of their funds.

He is suggesting that if quantum computers become a real threat someday, solutions are already being developed. "RIP QC FUD," he stated.

In October 2025, the head of Capriole Investments, Charles Edwards, sounded the alarm that quantum computers might only need approximately 700 usable qubits to breach Bitcoin’s elliptic curve signatures. According to Edwards, this is possible within the next two to three years .

Mow’s comments emphasize that although there are currently no quantum computers capable of decrypting ECDSA, Bitcoin is evolving solutions to protect its long-term cryptographic security.

Experts remain divided on quantum timeline

Samson Mow’s reassurances are timely, given that researchers from Google Quantum AI recently released a publication claiming advancements in quantum decryption algorithms.

The Google team asserted that a "quantum computer could crack private keys in nine minutes," which is just under Bitcoin's average block time of 10 minutes.

Online users are resonating with Mow’s position, insisting that Bitcoin has always overcome all FUD thrown at it. One user highlighted how critics have been claiming that "Bitcoin is dead" for the past year, but the cryptocurrency continues to dominate.