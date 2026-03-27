'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Saves Bitcoin and Shuts Down Critic of His Big Crash Prediction

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Robert Kiyosaki, a vocal financial educator and Bitcoin bull known for his best-selling book on finance, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his X account to respond to a complaint.

He received it lately from someone who criticized his recent “get rich in a crisis” tweet, where Kiyosaki also mentioned Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki apologizes but stands behind his "big crash" prediction

In the tweet, the financial guru revealed that a friend had contacted him recently, saying that he was upset with Kiyosaki for saying he was getting richer as the 2026 market crisis began. Kiyosaki stated that this person had not been following him on X and had not read his earlier tweets, where Kiyosaki explained his guidance on how to get rich during a crisis. Therefore, this person was not familiar with the strategy of getting wealthy during a financial crash.

Besides, apparently, Kiyosaki has been receiving criticism regarding his constant “upcoming biggest crash in history” predictions on X. The investor ironically apologized for quoting futurist Nostradamus's 1500 and Edgar Caycee's 1940 prediction that, in 2026, a global economic crisis would start.

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MY APOLOGIES:



In my previous X I quoted futurists Nostradamus’ 1500 and Edgar Caycees 1940 prediction that a global economic crisi would begin in 2026.



A friend contacted me. He was upset with me because I stated I was going to richer during the 2026 crisis.



His problem was… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 27, 2026

Kiyosaki issued a major reminder that his strategy is the following: he does not invest in popular stock indexes, such as the S&P 500 or U.S. bonds, mutual funds, or ETFs. Nor does he save cash. “I do not invest in anything the government, banks, or Wall Street prints,” he summarized.

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Here's where Bitcoin comes in

Robert Kiyosaki also reminded the community about his earlier tweets, how he has ensured a constant cash flow—publishing his books, his Cashflow board game in more than 50 languages, raising and selling cattle, drilling and selling oil, and renting out apartments. From these profits, he buys and saves Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as physical gold and silver.

He pointed out that when he first started, he had almost no money and had to buy small amounts of assets, holding and never selling them. In this way, Kiyosaki bought his first six Bitcoins at $600. He spent all the money he had and then “did not eat for days.” He continues to save Bitcoin and Ethereum now, often adding to his crypto stashes.

Kiyosaki admitted that he does not know for sure if this “biggest crash in history” is coming this year. However, if it does, he is certain he will get richer.