AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Investor Secret’ About Bitcoin in 2026

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 8:23
    Robert Kiyosaki reveals the big “investor secret” about Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2026.
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Investor Secret’ About Bitcoin in 2026
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, an investment expert and an advocate of financial education, widely known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has stepped forth with an important message on his X account, regarding financial assets.

    While trashing traditional ones, such as US Treasuries, he once again underscored the importance of gold and crypto.

    Kiyosaki's 'investor secret'

    The author of the Rich Dad Poor Dad book shared what he calls “an investor secret”, which is the ability to see the future that makes a successful investor. Today, this is an easy job to do, he claims, and there are two reasons for it.

    HOT Stories
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Remove Zero This Week? New Reality for XRP's Price, Shiba Inu's Volatility Compression Is Close: Crypto Market Review Canadian Billionaire Mocks Crypto Bull's Tom Lee Latest Market Prediction

    1. “The National Debt will only go up because governments will only keep printing fake money.”

    Advertisement

    This means that inflation will continue increasing and the value of US dollars will keep going down. Therefore, it is not worth saving them, Kiyosaki believes.

    2. The continuous and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. They will never end, Kiyosaki claims, and this will keep pushing the oil price up, adding to inflation.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/30/2026 - 05:45
    Ripple CEO Recalls Buffett's Legendary Crypto Dig
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are 'safest investments' for 2026: Kiyosaki

    Kiyosaki has a radical attitude towards conventional education, always stating that financial education is much more important than classic one, since the latter does not teach one to survive or get rich during financial crises. He dismisses having a job, saving dollars, pension programs and investing in traditional market tools, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs, as trash. Besides, dollars can be printed, and the national US debt keeps growing, he stated.

    Instead, Kiyosaki invests in physical gold, silver, as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum recently. He has named BTC and ETH among the “best safe investments” this year. The list also includes “real gold”, “real silver”, oil, and food.

    The biggest lie, he claims, is the safety of US Treasury bonds.

    Bitcoin price action

    Over the past 24 hours, the world’s largest digital currency has managed to slightly pare its recent losses and grow by roughly 3%, reclaiming the $67,760 level. Over the weekend, it had declined from above $68,000 and traded in a range, reaching a local bottom of $65,790 per coin.

    Bitcoin continues to decline in light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the consequential increase in oil prices.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 7:05
    NPR Host Hacked by Crypto Scammers
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 5:45
    Ripple CEO Recalls Buffett's Legendary Crypto Dig
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
    TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 8:23
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Investor Secret’ About Bitcoin in 2026
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 7:05
    NPR Host Hacked by Crypto Scammers
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 5:45
    Ripple CEO Recalls Buffett's Legendary Crypto Dig
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all