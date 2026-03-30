'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big ‘Investor Secret’ About Bitcoin in 2026

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Robert Kiyosaki, an investment expert and an advocate of financial education, widely known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has stepped forth with an important message on his X account, regarding financial assets.

While trashing traditional ones, such as US Treasuries, he once again underscored the importance of gold and crypto.

Kiyosaki's 'investor secret'

The author of the Rich Dad Poor Dad book shared what he calls “an investor secret”, which is the ability to see the future that makes a successful investor. Today, this is an easy job to do, he claims, and there are two reasons for it.

1. “The National Debt will only go up because governments will only keep printing fake money.”

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This means that inflation will continue increasing and the value of US dollars will keep going down. Therefore, it is not worth saving them, Kiyosaki believes.

2. The continuous and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. They will never end, Kiyosaki claims, and this will keep pushing the oil price up, adding to inflation.

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Bitcoin and Ethereum are 'safest investments' for 2026: Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki has a radical attitude towards conventional education, always stating that financial education is much more important than classic one, since the latter does not teach one to survive or get rich during financial crises. He dismisses having a job, saving dollars, pension programs and investing in traditional market tools, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs, as trash. Besides, dollars can be printed, and the national US debt keeps growing, he stated.

INVESTOR SECRET: “lf you want to be a rich investor you have to see the future.”



Seeing the future today is EASY for two reasons.



1: The National Debt will only go up because governments will only keep printing fake money.



That means inflation will keep going up which… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 30, 2026

Instead, Kiyosaki invests in physical gold, silver, as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum recently. He has named BTC and ETH among the “best safe investments” this year. The list also includes “real gold”, “real silver”, oil, and food.

The biggest lie, he claims, is the safety of US Treasury bonds.

Bitcoin price action

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s largest digital currency has managed to slightly pare its recent losses and grow by roughly 3%, reclaiming the $67,760 level. Over the weekend, it had declined from above $68,000 and traded in a range, reaching a local bottom of $65,790 per coin.

Bitcoin continues to decline in light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the consequential increase in oil prices.