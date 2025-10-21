'Rebirth of Solana DeFi': This Anza Upgrade Makes Solana 98% More Effective

Advertisement

Proposed by Anza, a developer of Solana's dominant node software client Agave, the SIMD-0266: Efficient Token Program update is set to bring radical improvement to token operations on Solana (SOL) blockchains. Compared to existing SPL architecture, it might reduce resource usage by 200x.

SIMD-0266: Efficient Token Program, one of the most crucial Solana improvement proposals of 2025, is expected to be a breakthrough in the efficiency of token creation on Solana (SOL). As explained by Anza, Solana's infrastructure company and proposal author, the compute resources economy might reach 98%.

1/ SIMD-0266: Efficient Token Program, authored by @0x_febo, propose replacing the current SPL token program with a new compute optimized version called p-token. The upgrade will reduce Token program CU usage by up to 98%. Here’s how it works 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5ASETDEYqu — Anza (@anza_xyz) October 20, 2025

Currently, 10% of block compute units are spent on token program instructions. Designed to replace the SPL standard, p-token will free nearly 12% of block space for other transactions, which, in turn, will enlarge Solana's effective transaction throughput.

Namely, new types of instructions will be added to handle more complex DeFi structures, saving the blockchain compute unit spending:

New instructions like Batch and UnwrapLamports further reduce compute for common DeFi patterns, allowing multiple token ops per CPI and removing the need for temporary native accounts. Programs can now execute complex flows far more efficiently.

Equipped with 100% backward compatibility, p-token introduction will be a drop-in upgrade: no changes will be expected for existing SPL tokens.

This, in turn, will pave the way for bigger resource allocations for new blocks, with a faster and better performing Solana (SOL) as the endgame goal.

Solana (SOL) up for crucial Alpenglow upgrade in early 2026

Solana (SOL) community enthusiasts are welcoming the new design, highlighting that it will unlock previously unseen opportunities for decentralized finance here.

Rebirth of defi on solana — nagaprasad.sol 🌌 (@nagaprasad_246) October 20, 2025

As covered by U.Today previously, Solana (SOL) is incing closer to its Alpenglow upgrade. Slated for early 2026, it is set to retire proof of history and replace it with a more efficient consensus scheme.

The security, performance and speed of Solana (SOL) blockchain will experience a massive boost.