AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    REAL Partners With RedStone to Strengthen Data Infrastructure for Tokenized Assets

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 31/03/2026 - 15:42
    REAL has partnered with RedStone to enhance data reliability and transparency across its tokenized real-world asset ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    REAL Partners With RedStone to Strengthen Data Infrastructure for Tokenized Assets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google

    REAL has announced a new partnership with RedStone aimed at reinforcing the data layer behind its tokenized real-world asset ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    As REAL focuses on enabling the issuance and management of tokenized financial instruments, the need for accurate and consistent data has become critical. 

    Through this collaboration, RedStone will deliver oracle infrastructure that provides reliable price feeds across assets within the ecosystem, ensuring that on-chain products are supported by verifiable market data.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Names Surprising Advantage of Quantum Crypto Hacks Binance Delists XRP/TUSD Spot Pairing, Bitcoin's Biggest Quantum Critic Drops 85% Prediction, Ripple Joins Standard Chartered in $1.1 Billion Round: Morning Crypto Report

    The integration is designed to improve how tokenized assets are represented on-chain, particularly in areas such as pricing, proof mechanisms, and supporting data frameworks. These elements are key to building transparency and trust as blockchain-based financial markets continue to evolve.

    Advertisement

    REAL CEO Ivo Grigorov emphasized that high-quality data is essential for attracting institutional participation, especially as the real-world asset sector matures and demands stronger infrastructure standards.

    “Through this partnership with RedStone, we are reinforcing a critical layer of infrastructure for tokenized assets. High-quality data and transparency are essential for creating markets that institutions and participants can trust as the RWA space continues to mature,” said Ivo Grigorov.

    In addition to price feeds, the partnership brings in independent risk intelligence through Credora. This layer is intended to support more consistent and standardized risk assessment for issuers and participants operating within the ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Bridging traditional finance and blockchain

    REAL is developing infrastructure to bridge traditional financial systems with blockchain networks, focusing on the full lifecycle of tokenized assets from issuance to distribution. 

    The company recently raised $29 million, reflecting growing institutional interest in the RWA segment.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/10/2025 - 14:20
    Real Finance Hits $29 Million in Total Funding to Accelerate RWA Endeavors
    ByVladislav Sopov

    RedStone highlighted that institutional capital requires more than basic price data, pointing to the need for continuous, verifiable insights across valuation, reserves, and creditworthiness. The integration is structured to deliver that level of data transparency.

    As demand for tokenized real-world assets increases, the partnership is expected to strengthen the reliability of data inputs and support the development of more transparent and scalable on-chain financial markets.

    #Real Finance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 15:42
    Peter Schiff Slams Strategy's Ad for Bitcoin Funding Vehicle Stretch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 15:23
    Dogecoin Soars 28% in Active Addresses: Are Bulls Active?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Ika Is Coming to Solana to Power Bridgeless Capital Markets
    BingX VIP Redefines Premium Access Through “Access More. Go Further.” Program
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 15:42
    Peter Schiff Slams Strategy's Ad for Bitcoin Funding Vehicle Stretch
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 15:23
    Dogecoin Soars 28% in Active Addresses: Are Bulls Active?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 14:55
    Quantum Day: XRP Ledger Quantum Resilience Tested With Full Proof Features
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all