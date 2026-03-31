REAL Partners With RedStone to Strengthen Data Infrastructure for Tokenized Assets

REAL has announced a new partnership with RedStone aimed at reinforcing the data layer behind its tokenized real-world asset ecosystem.

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As REAL focuses on enabling the issuance and management of tokenized financial instruments, the need for accurate and consistent data has become critical.

Through this collaboration, RedStone will deliver oracle infrastructure that provides reliable price feeds across assets within the ecosystem, ensuring that on-chain products are supported by verifiable market data.

The integration is designed to improve how tokenized assets are represented on-chain, particularly in areas such as pricing, proof mechanisms, and supporting data frameworks. These elements are key to building transparency and trust as blockchain-based financial markets continue to evolve.

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REAL CEO Ivo Grigorov emphasized that high-quality data is essential for attracting institutional participation, especially as the real-world asset sector matures and demands stronger infrastructure standards.

“Through this partnership with RedStone, we are reinforcing a critical layer of infrastructure for tokenized assets. High-quality data and transparency are essential for creating markets that institutions and participants can trust as the RWA space continues to mature,” said Ivo Grigorov.

In addition to price feeds, the partnership brings in independent risk intelligence through Credora. This layer is intended to support more consistent and standardized risk assessment for issuers and participants operating within the ecosystem.

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Bridging traditional finance and blockchain

REAL is developing infrastructure to bridge traditional financial systems with blockchain networks, focusing on the full lifecycle of tokenized assets from issuance to distribution.

The company recently raised $29 million, reflecting growing institutional interest in the RWA segment.

RedStone highlighted that institutional capital requires more than basic price data, pointing to the need for continuous, verifiable insights across valuation, reserves, and creditworthiness. The integration is structured to deliver that level of data transparency.

As demand for tokenized real-world assets increases, the partnership is expected to strengthen the reliability of data inputs and support the development of more transparent and scalable on-chain financial markets.