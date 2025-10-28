Prediction Protocol Myriad Goes Live on BNB Smart Chain: Details

Advertisement

Myriad, a new-gen prediction markets protocol, shares the details of its latest development milestone. With its debut on BNB Chain, Myriad introduces Automated Markets built for speed and simplicity, alongside localized user experiences.

Prediction protocol Myriad debuts on BSC

According to the official statement by its team, Myriad, a high-performance prediction markets platform, expands onto BNB Chain. The launch marks a major step in Myriad’s multichain roadmap, following integrations with Abstract earlier this year and Linea in July.

With this release, the platform pioneers new Automated Markets and localized experiences tailored to Asian users, including a forthcoming Mandarin-language version.

Myriad’s deployment on BNB Chain opens the door to millions of potential users while reinforcing the project’s goal of delivering fast, intuitive and globally accessible prediction markets.

Ilan Hazan, cofounder and COO of Myriad, explains the importance of BNB Chain's debut for the platform's growth and adoption strategy:

Over the past year, we’ve been steadily building toward a truly multichain future for Myriad. Our launch on BNB Chain isn’t just another technical integration. It’s a natural evolution of what we’ve always stood for: meeting users where they are.

The expansion accompanies the rollout of Automated Markets, a new feature designed for advanced speed and simplicity benchmarks.

Expanding prediction markets infrastructure to Asia

These markets use auto-resolution and short time frames to enable continuous flow, making it easier for users to participate in fast-paced prediction environments without long settlement cycles.

Farokh Sarmad, president and cofounder of Myriad, outlines the opportunities the expansion unlocks for the prediction markets ecosystem in Asia:

The BNB Chain ecosystem continues to play a major role in making crypto more accessible worldwide. We see this integration as a meaningful step in that shared mission.

Myriad’s Automated Markets and regional localization strategy reflect its long-term goal of making prediction markets more dynamic, inclusive and adaptable to user needs worldwide.