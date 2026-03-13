Pharos Network Expands RealFi Alliance With Research and Institutional Infrastructure Partners

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Pharos Network, a financial Layer 1 blockchain focused on real-world asset finance, has announced the expansion of its RealFi Alliance through the introduction of a new group of partners dedicated to research, analytics, and institutional infrastructure.

The initiative introduces the “Intelligence Partners” cohort, a group designed to provide the data transparency, research coverage, and financial infrastructure often required for institutional capital to participate in decentralized markets.

The cohort includes industry participants such as Dune, Four Pillars, Web3Caff Research, Anchorage Digital, Alchemy, Aquaflux, and Yield Network.

The new cohort follows an earlier group of partners focused primarily on core infrastructure and asset issuance, expanding the alliance to include expertise in research, institutional finance, and on-chain analytics.

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Information gaps in decentralized markets

One of the key challenges for institutional investors entering decentralized finance is the lack of standardized data, independent analysis, and transparent reporting.

Traditional capital markets rely heavily on verified research, performance benchmarks, and regulatory frameworks that help investors assess risk and opportunity.

Pharos aims to address this gap by integrating data analytics platforms and research institutions directly into its ecosystem. By working with independent research organizations and analytics providers, the network intends to create a more transparent environment for evaluating real-world assets and decentralized financial instruments.

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According to Wish Wu, co-founder and CEO of Pharos, institutional investors require more than just attractive yields to deploy capital in emerging financial ecosystems.

“Institutional capital doesn’t just move for high yields. It moves for high-conviction data and verified intelligence,” Wu said. “By partnering with world-class research institutions and data providers, we are ensuring that every asset on Pharos is backed by the same level of scrutiny and transparency found in traditional capital markets.”

Creating RealFi research framework

A central goal of the Intelligence Partners initiative is the development of a standardized RealFi Research Framework. This framework is intended to define how performance, risk, and compliance metrics are measured for tokenized real-world assets operating within the Pharos ecosystem.

Participating organizations will collaborate on thematic reports, analytical models, and on-chain data standards designed to improve how decentralized financial markets communicate information to investors.

By introducing consistent methodologies for evaluating tokenized assets, the initiative aims to reduce uncertainty for institutional participants and create clearer benchmarks for assessing investment opportunities.

The RealFi Alliance also incorporates partners focused on financial infrastructure and capital management.

Anchorage Digital provides regulated banking and custody services, offering institutional-grade safeguards for digital assets within the ecosystem. As a federally regulated crypto bank, Anchorage brings compliance and custody capabilities designed to meet the requirements of institutional investors.

Liquidity and capital management functions will be supported by Yield Network and Aquaflux. Yield Network will act as the on-chain bookrunner for the RealFi Ecosystem Vault, coordinating capital allocation across different assets and strategies. Aquaflux will focus on optimizing liquidity distribution and yield splitting to improve capital efficiency across the ecosystem.