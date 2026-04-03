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    'Nothing to Do With SHIB Price': Shiba Inu Lead Ambassador Teases Update Ahead

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 13:21
    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama said to "talk soon" in an X post that broke weeks of silence on social media.
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    'Nothing to Do With SHIB Price': Shiba Inu Lead Ambassador Teases Update Ahead
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama broke several weeks of silence on social media platform X. Kusama broke a five-week long silence on X with a post on April 2 that hinted at an update coming soon.

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    The Shiba Inu lead ambassador's post mentioned an appointed time that had arrived and added, "Let's talk soon."

    An X user had engaged with Kusama's tweet with respect to the Shiba Inu price. "SHIB 0.00055 the appointed time price. Higher," the X user wrote.

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    "This has nothing to do with the price of Shib. I speak of a global appointed time, and if you can't feel that. the shift, the weird vibes, nothing I say will convince you, you have been chosen to have your heart and ears closed in this last moment," Kusama wrote.

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    Fri, 04/03/2026 - 08:56
    SHIB Community Abuzz, Stunned by Shytoshi Kusama's New X Location
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    Kusama's last broadcast combined spiritual framing with product disclosure and ecosystem positioning. He also outlined a new AI application focused on relationships while directly addressing ongoing concerns regarding SHIB.

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    These expectations remain the same for potential broadcasts by the Shiba Inu lead ambassador, with Kusama hinting at a focus on spiritual insights.

    Shiba Inu price

    At the time of writing, SHIB price was up 4.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006 as the broader crypto market showed signs of recovery on Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. equities trade flat on Friday as volatility continues to cool.

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    Sat, 04/04/2026 - 03:00
    +160 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Unexpected Surge of Bearish Strength
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Trading in Futures markets remains mixed, with the extended holiday weekend keeping volumes thin. Open interest, however, for SHIB was up 7.02% in the last 24 hours to $54.46 million.

    Shiba Inu is currently battling to regain ground above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000595 as the crypto market continues to trade in a macro downtrend dating back to October, characterized by a series of lower highs and lower lows.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #SHIB #Shiba Inu
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