'Nothing to Do With SHIB Price': Shiba Inu Lead Ambassador Teases Update Ahead

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Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama broke several weeks of silence on social media platform X. Kusama broke a five-week long silence on X with a post on April 2 that hinted at an update coming soon.

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The Shiba Inu lead ambassador's post mentioned an appointed time that had arrived and added, "Let's talk soon."

An X user had engaged with Kusama's tweet with respect to the Shiba Inu price. "SHIB 0.00055 the appointed time price. Higher," the X user wrote.

this has nothing to do with the price of Shib. I speak of a global appointed time, and if you can't feel that... the shift... the weird vibes, nothing I say will convince you, you have been chosen to have your heart and ears closed in this last moment. Advertisement April 2, 2026

"This has nothing to do with the price of Shib. I speak of a global appointed time, and if you can't feel that. the shift, the weird vibes, nothing I say will convince you, you have been chosen to have your heart and ears closed in this last moment," Kusama wrote.

Kusama's last broadcast combined spiritual framing with product disclosure and ecosystem positioning. He also outlined a new AI application focused on relationships while directly addressing ongoing concerns regarding SHIB.

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These expectations remain the same for potential broadcasts by the Shiba Inu lead ambassador, with Kusama hinting at a focus on spiritual insights.

Shiba Inu price

At the time of writing, SHIB price was up 4.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006 as the broader crypto market showed signs of recovery on Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. equities trade flat on Friday as volatility continues to cool.

Trading in Futures markets remains mixed, with the extended holiday weekend keeping volumes thin. Open interest, however, for SHIB was up 7.02% in the last 24 hours to $54.46 million.

Shiba Inu is currently battling to regain ground above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000595 as the crypto market continues to trade in a macro downtrend dating back to October, characterized by a series of lower highs and lower lows.