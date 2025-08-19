Nexchain Testnet Opens with Faucet and Explorer Introduction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Traditional finance is limited by slow processes, high fees, and centralized control. Nexchain changes that – combining AI and blockchain to build a new, scalable foundation for payments, lending, asset management, and more.

AI automates credit scoring, predicts risks, optimizes DeFi yields, and powers real-time fraud detection – all while keeping fees ultra-low and transactions lightning-fast.

Built as a web3 crypto presale project, Nexchain integrates these capabilities at the protocol level. The recent testnet release gives users and developers the first opportunity to experience its technology directly.

Testnet Launch with Faucet and Explorer

Nexchain’s testnet is now fully operational after a short delay during launch. Users can access the faucet to claim tokens for trial transactions. Alongside it, the Blockscout explorer enables participants to monitor validators, blocks, and transaction history in real time.

The explorer will soon be updated, replacing the placeholder “awesome” with Nexchain branding and a new favicon. The team has also announced a step-by-step connection guide to help developers deploy contracts and applications on the testnet.

These tools strengthen trust in the ongoing crypto presale by offering early proof of performance, transparency, and accessibility before the mainnet launch.

Transparency and Community Trust

Public testnet access marks a milestone for Nexchain. Nexchain offers something unique in their cryptocurrency presales with the offering of a faucet and explorer, Nexchain provides verifiable evidence of development rather than relying on promises.

For participants in the presale crypto stage, this ensures confidence that the project is delivering on its roadmap. Developers can begin testing smart contracts, while users validate the speed and low fees in practice. This approach sets Nexchain apart from other coin presale initiatives that withhold functionality until much later.

Roadmap Update Coming Next Week

Nexchain confirmed that an updated roadmap will be released next Friday. It will outline new testnet milestones, mainnet launch preparations, and enhancements to AI-powered smart contracts.

As the crypto presale 2025 stage advances, the project’s emphasis on AI, transparency, and community rewards highlights its ambition to build a scalable financial ecosystem for the next generation of decentralized applications.