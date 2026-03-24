New Ethereum Site Tracks Post Quantum Security

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The Ethereum Foundation has now launched an online hub to track the network's much-hyped transition to post-quantum (PQ) cryptography.

The new portal consolidates over eight years of research and engineering.

Researchers do not believe a cryptographically relevant quantum computer is an imminent threat today, but the Foundation emphasized that migrating a decentralized global protocol takes years of coordination.

Hence, the new hub is designed to treat this transition as a gradual upgrade.

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A sophisticated migration strategy

The post-quantum initiative includes several layers. The executive layer focuses on enabling users to transition to quantum-safe authentication without disrupting the network. This will involve standardizing post-quantum signature verification. The consensus layer plans to replace the current validator signature scheme (BLS) with hash-based post-quantum alternatives, specifically leanXMSS.

Finally, the data layer will focus on securing data availability with post-quantum cryptography, focusing on handling "PQ blobs."

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Open-source coordination and resources

Quantum-proofing Ethereum has now turned into a multi-team open-source effort.

According to the Foundation, more than 10 client teams are already building and shipping developer networks on a weekly basis through PQ Interop initiatives.

The new website includes the full technical roadmap, open-source repositories, specifications, academic papers, and EIPs (Ethereum Improvement Proposals), a detailed 14-question FAQ tackling threat models, economic trade-offs, and risk assessments, and so on.