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    New Ethereum Site Tracks Post Quantum Security

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 21:03
    The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a dedicated post-quantum (PQ) security portal, marking a critical milestone in its eight-year mission to future-proof the world’s second-largest blockchain.
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    New Ethereum Site Tracks Post Quantum Security
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    The Ethereum Foundation has now launched an online hub to track the network's much-hyped transition to post-quantum (PQ) cryptography. 

    The new portal consolidates over eight years of research and engineering.

    Researchers do not believe a cryptographically relevant quantum computer is an imminent threat today, but the Foundation emphasized that migrating a decentralized global protocol takes years of coordination. 

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    Hence, the new hub is designed to treat this transition as a gradual upgrade. 

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    A sophisticated migration strategy 

    The post-quantum initiative includes several layers. The executive layer focuses on enabling users to transition to quantum-safe authentication without disrupting the network. This will involve standardizing post-quantum signature verification. The consensus layer plans to replace the current validator signature scheme (BLS) with hash-based post-quantum alternatives, specifically leanXMSS. 

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    Finally, the data layer will focus on securing data availability with post-quantum cryptography, focusing on handling "PQ blobs." 

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    Open-source coordination and resources

    Quantum-proofing Ethereum has now turned into a multi-team open-source effort. 

    According to the Foundation, more than 10 client teams are already building and shipping developer networks on a weekly basis through PQ Interop initiatives.

    The new website includes the full technical roadmap, open-source repositories, specifications, academic papers, and EIPs (Ethereum Improvement Proposals), a detailed 14-question FAQ tackling threat models, economic trade-offs, and risk assessments, and so on. 

    #Ethereum News #Quantum Computing
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