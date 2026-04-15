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    New Details About Ripple and Kyobo Life Partnership Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Role of SBI CEO Kitao

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 15:52
    SBI CEO Kitao revealed as architect of Ripple-Kyobo deal. How has his 2025 acquisition paved the way for Korea's first tokenized bond settlement in 2026 via Ripple?
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    New Details About Ripple and Kyobo Life Partnership Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Role of SBI CEO Kitao
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Fresh details of the partnership between Ripple and Kyobo Life indicate that behind what is being called “the first blockchain deal in Korea’s insurance sector” stands a multiyear strategy by head of SBI Holdings Yoshitaka Kitao.

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    While the market focuses on the technological side — the use of Ripple Custody for settlements involving tokenized government bonds — analysis of corporate moves by Crypto Eri, a prominent member of the XRP community, reveals the underlying architecture of this deal.

    How SBI's Yoshitaka Kitao engineered Ripple-Kyobo alliance

    The timeline of events shows that Ripple’s integration into Kyobo’s ecosystem was not a random choice by the Korean side. Several years ago, Kitao acquired a 4.99% stake in Kyobo Life for 18 billion yen. On April 17, 2025, SBI Holdings officially acquired the company.

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    Then, by the first half of 2026, Kyobo Life is completing the acquisition of a controlling stake (50% + 1 share) in SBI Savings Bank in Korea for 900 billion won. Finally, on April 10, the joint  $50 million SBI-Kyobo Digital Innovation Fund II was launched, targeting fintech startups in Southeast Asia. 

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    This confirms that the Ripple-Kyobo alliance is only part of SBI’s broader expansion across the APAC region. As such, the partnership with Ripple on the tokenization of government bonds became a logical continuation of Kitao’s policy of integrating traditional finance and blockchain within controlled structures.

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    Wed, 04/15/2026 - 09:40
    Ripple Enters $800 Billion Korean Government Bond Market With Tier-1 Partnership
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Ripple President Monica Long confirmed yesterday that Kyobo Life will use the company’s infrastructure for on-chain settlements. According to her, the entry of such a player into the RWA market will force the industry to “take notice.”

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    The partnership between Ripple and Kyobo Life is not just a technological contract but the result of a long strategic game by Yoshitaka Kitao, transforming Kyobo from a conservative insurer into a key node of blockchain infrastructure in Asia.

    #Ripple News #Yoshitaka Kitao #XRP
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