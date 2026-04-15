New Details About Ripple and Kyobo Life Partnership Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Role of SBI CEO Kitao

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Fresh details of the partnership between Ripple and Kyobo Life indicate that behind what is being called “the first blockchain deal in Korea’s insurance sector” stands a multiyear strategy by head of SBI Holdings Yoshitaka Kitao.

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While the market focuses on the technological side — the use of Ripple Custody for settlements involving tokenized government bonds — analysis of corporate moves by Crypto Eri, a prominent member of the XRP community, reveals the underlying architecture of this deal.

How SBI's Yoshitaka Kitao engineered Ripple-Kyobo alliance

The timeline of events shows that Ripple’s integration into Kyobo’s ecosystem was not a random choice by the Korean side. Several years ago, Kitao acquired a 4.99% stake in Kyobo Life for 18 billion yen. On April 17, 2025, SBI Holdings officially acquired the company.

Then, by the first half of 2026, Kyobo Life is completing the acquisition of a controlling stake (50% + 1 share) in SBI Savings Bank in Korea for 900 billion won. Finally, on April 10, the joint $50 million SBI-Kyobo Digital Innovation Fund II was launched, targeting fintech startups in Southeast Asia.

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This confirms that the Ripple-Kyobo alliance is only part of SBI’s broader expansion across the APAC region. As such, the partnership with Ripple on the tokenization of government bonds became a logical continuation of Kitao’s policy of integrating traditional finance and blockchain within controlled structures.

Ripple President Monica Long confirmed yesterday that Kyobo Life will use the company’s infrastructure for on-chain settlements. According to her, the entry of such a player into the RWA market will force the industry to “take notice.”

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Kyobo Life choosing Ripple Custody to support on-chain settlement reflects where the market is heading. When a leading Korean financial institution brings real assets on-chain, the industry takes note. Proud to partner on Korea’s first tokenized government bond settlement. https://t.co/KoGw6ERaYG — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) April 15, 2026

The partnership between Ripple and Kyobo Life is not just a technological contract but the result of a long strategic game by Yoshitaka Kitao, transforming Kyobo from a conservative insurer into a key node of blockchain infrastructure in Asia.