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    Neo Proposes Major Foundation Restructuring and Community Token Redistribution

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 14:57
    Neo founder Da Hongfei proposes a sweeping overhaul of the Neo Foundation, including a 49.5 million NEO redistribution and a transition toward community-led governance.
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    Neo Proposes Major Foundation Restructuring and Community Token Redistribution
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    Da Hongfei, founder of Neo, has announced a proposal to restructure the Neo Foundation in what could become one of the most significant governance overhauls in the crypto sector.

    The plan centers on redistributing approximately 49.5 million NEO, in a combination of NEO and GAS, back to the community, effectively returning both original ICO value and long-held foundation reserves to tokenholders.

    If implemented, the redistribution would mark a substantial shift in how value is allocated within the ecosystem, reducing the concentration of assets historically held by the foundation. 

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    The move is positioned as a step toward aligning the network more closely with its community while increasing transparency around token distribution.

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    Memberless governance 

    Beyond the token redistribution, the proposal introduces a new governance framework aimed at transitioning Neo into a post-founder model. Under the plan, the foundation would relocate from Singapore to a Cayman-based structure and adopt a memberless governance format that removes reliance on founding members. 

    The updated system would also incorporate staked voting mechanisms, granting tokenholders greater influence, alongside last-resort governance powers designed to resolve potential deadlocks.

    This restructuring reflects a broader effort to modernize governance and improve decision-making efficiency. By reducing centralized control and formalizing community participation, the proposal aims to create a more resilient and transparent governance environment over time.

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    In parallel, changes to Neo’s treasury model are being proposed to enhance long-term sustainability. Rather than depending heavily on token sales, the network plans to shift toward generating protocol-native yield through GAS. 

    This approach is intended to provide clearer visibility into capital management while establishing a more stable funding framework for ongoing ecosystem development.

    AI and new horizons 

    The announcement also coincides with the introduction of Neo’s AI-focused strategy, signaling a forward-looking approach to blockchain infrastructure. 

    The initiative outlines an agent-first architecture in which AI-driven systems can directly interact with the network, manage digital assets, and execute on-chain operations. This direction reflects a growing trend toward integrating autonomous systems into blockchain environments.

    According to Hongfei, the restructuring is designed to shift control back to the community and establish a more open foundation for future growth. 

    “For far too long, key decisions have stayed concentrated at the founders level,” says Da Hongfei, Founder of Neo. “This proposal returns Neo to its holders, putting the community back at the center of the network, where they should be. It creates an environment for more open, transparent, and sustainable growth, and this proposal is a meaningful step toward making that a reality for our platform.”

    The proposal follows the release of Neo’s 2025 financial report, which offered increased transparency into the foundation’s treasury and operational outlook. Together, these developments suggest a coordinated effort to redefine both the governance and technical trajectory of the network.

    #NEO News
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