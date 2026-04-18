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    Mysterious Whale Buys Ethereum: 32,007 ETH Leaves Binance

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 18/04/2026 - 11:30
    A mysterious whale is loading up on Ethereum, withdrawing 32,007 ETH from a major crypto exchange.
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    Mysterious Whale Buys Ethereum: 32,007 ETH Leaves Binance
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Ethereum saw gains in the week, rising 5.30% as cryptocurrencies saw a rebound. Crypto outperformed other major asset classes, standing out in particular against gold, which rose a modest 2.65% over the week.

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    Ethereum extended its recovery from the March 29 low of $1,937, with whales participating in the rise.

    A mysterious whale is loading up on Ethereum, withdrawing 32,007 ETH from major crypto exchange Binance within the last 24 hours.

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    According to Lookonchain, mysterious whale 0xeCE7 bought another 32,007 ETH worth $77.52 million. Over the past 10 hours, the whale deposited 225 million USDC to Binance, Bybit, Deribit and then withdrew 32,007 ETH worth $77.52 million from Binance.

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    Tue, 03/17/2026 - 16:09
    Ethereum New Liquidity Cycle? This Binance Indicator Says Yes
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    While larger whales are accumulating, this is in contrast with small retail traders who are selling their tokens.

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    Ethereum highlights divergence

    According to Santiment, small retail traders are dumping their Ethereum aggressively, with wallets with 0.01 ETH or less dropping 1,791 ETH worth $4.16 million in just the past two days. Ethereum has risen by more than 17% since March 29, with some traders believing it might be a bull trap.

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    Largest Ethereum (ETH) Treasury Company Reports Mind-Blowing $3.92 Billion Loss
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    This week, Santiment indicated that the number of Ethereum wallets holding at least 100,000 ETH jumped from 54 to 57. Ethereum supply held on exchanges has fallen to multi-year lows, further tightening liquidity on order books.

    At the time of writing, ETH was trading up 0.71% in the last 24 hours to $2,359, after rising to $2,466.

    As ETH rose, a smart trader pension-usdt.eth is now down over $15.5 million on his 1,000 BTC worth $77.5 million and 20,000 ETH worth $48.7 million shorts.

    In recent news, Charles Schwab, which oversees about $12.2 trillion in client assets, is set to roll out spot BTC and ETH trading for retail clients through Paxos, with fees set at 75 bps per transaction.

    #Ethereum #Binance #Cryptocurrency Whales
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