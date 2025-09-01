Myriad Prediction Markets Protocol Hits $10 Million in Trading Volume: Details

Advertisement

Myriad, a prediction markets and trading protocol, has just surpassed $10 million in USDC trading volume since its launch while onboarding more than 511,000 users. The project is on a mission to make prediction markets the dominant segment of the DeFi sphere.

According to an official statement by its team, Myriad, a new-gen protocol for crypto trading and prediction markets, just hit amazing adoption milestones. With 511,000 users, the platform exceeded $10 million (USDC equivalent) in trading volume.

Myriad’s roots trace back to pioneering media ventures in Web3. That heritage has shaped the platform’s ethos and helped fuel early momentum.

Since its launch, Myriad has facilitated more than 5.4 million predictions, seen its browser extension installed over 60,000 times and quickly climbed into the top tier of Web3 trading applications, all while staying true to its mission of making information itself a tradable asset class.

Loxley Fernandes, co-founder and CEO of Myriad, explains the product's mission and shares his optimism about recent developments:

Financial markets have always been about speculation, but Myriad is turning speculation into a product. We’re showing that trading ideas and forecasts is not only possible, it’s the next frontier for capital markets. Myriad is building the rails for prediction markets to evolve beyond a niche crypto product and become an entirely new segment of DeFi

Myriad is running a points program for new cohorts of traders and prediction market users. Participants can get experience points for posting predictions, completing social missions, writing articles and keeping daily streaks in the app.

Enhancing prediction markets tech stack

The potential growth of this emerging sector is not going unnoticed. Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers, foresees that prediction markets could surpass the stock market within the next 15 years, citing their unique ability to price real-world expectations and consensus.

Looking ahead, Myriad is positioning itself as both a consumer platform and a B2B protocol for other prediction applications. It has been deployed on Abstract and Linea with plans for further integrations with EigenLayer and EigenCloud.

Its road map also includes introducing blended oracles and a framework for ERC-PRED, a new asset class designed for prediction markets.

With strong early traction, media-driven credibility and a compliance-first expansion strategy, Myriad is charting a path to make prediction markets a pillar of global DeFi.