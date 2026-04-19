AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Monero (XMR) Turns 12

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 7:11
    Since its launch in 2014, the digital asset has cemented itself as the gold standard for financial anonymity.
    Advertisement
    Monero (XMR) Turns 12
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Monero (XMR), the undisputed leader in transaction privacy, has now turned 12.

    Since its launch in 2014, Monero has established itself as the digital gold standard for privacy.

    Monero's long journey

    Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, operates on a transparent public ledger, meaning that every transaction can be traced. Contrary to a popular misconception, it is not anonymous.

    Advertisement

    Monero was specifically designed to address this problem by concealing the sender, receiver and amount of every transaction by using advanced Ring Confidential Transactions and stealth addresses.

    One XMR cannot be tainted by its transaction history. Furthermore, Monero is highly decentralized with a global community of researchers.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/11/2026 - 19:36
    Will Monero Be Next Zcash? Top Trader Says It Has Best-Looking Chart
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    This commitment to privacy, however, did not sit well with some regulators. Over the past several years, Monero reportedly survived 73 exchange delistings. Yet, instead of collapsing, Monero’s transaction volume and user base have remained remarkably stable.

    Earlier this year, Monero experienced a minor revival, piggybacking off the success of rival privacy token Zcash (ZEC). On the technical front, Monero developers are pushing forward with the highly anticipated FCMP++ upgrade.

    Celebrating Monero's anniversary

    Major blockchain projects and industry leaders took to social media to pay their respects to the veteran privacy protocol.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson offered his congratulations, posting: "Happy birthday Monero! Thanks for 12 great years of innovation and progress in the privacy space."

    Fellow veteran cryptocurrencies also joined the celebration. The official Dash account humorously tweeted, "Happy birthday little bro!" while Litecoin chimed in with a simple "happy bday."

    #Monero News #XMR
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 8:48
    Peter Schiff Warns MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Spree Could Lead to Share Dilution
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 5:59
    Massive $290 Million Hack Hits Ethereum and Arbitrum
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Breaking the RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing a $300,000 Reward Pool
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 8:48
    Peter Schiff Warns MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Spree Could Lead to Share Dilution
    Bitcoin Price Prediction Peter Schiff
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 7:11
    Monero (XMR) Turns 12
    Monero News XMR
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 5:59
    Massive $290 Million Hack Hits Ethereum and Arbitrum
    Ethereum News Arbitrum Decentralized Finance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all