Monero (XMR) New Release: TOR Perfomance Upgraded, What Else?

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:57
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Monero (XMR) is a token for those who care about their privacy. Even in the days of the crypto bloodbath, Monero (XMR) has upgraded its end-user software

A new version of Monero (XMR) Carbon Chameleon software was released today. Advocates of 'privacy by design' need to upgrade their systems.

Tor/I2P support reconsidered

As announced by Mr. ErCiccione, a Monero (XMR) developer, the new v0.15.0.5 release of the Monero software has arrived. Mostly, it fixed program bugs.
 

The most important changes were implemented into the operations within the Tor and I2P anonymous networks. Both are privacy protocols that are functioning above the Internet. According to the development update, the way Tor connects to the clearnet was updated.

The rest of the changes mainly apply to transaction execution. The release is available for MacOS, Windows, Linux and Android operation systems.

Beware of scammers

A list of binary SHA-256 hashes designed to verify the authenticity of software downloads is attached to the release. Also, the list of hashes can be verified by the appropriate GPG-key in the source code.

Criminals Use These New Techniques to Mine Monero (XMR) on Your Computer - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, remote mining of Monero (XMR) has been targeted by hackers with new techniques. The ESET cybersecurity provider recently unveiled that the Statinko hackers secretly utilized half a million victims' computers for illegal mining.

#Monero News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:48
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The two-day Bitcoin (BTC) price rally that has erased the March 12 sell-off losses turned Crypto Twitter sentiment bullish. Some numbers speak for themselves.

Crypto Twitter analyst Ceteris Paribus claims that, based on data from top-level blockchain research team Messari Crypto, the ongoing surge doesn't look like a mediocre swing within a yo-yo market.

Blast from the past

According to Ceteris Paribus, it was the blessed days of December, 2017 when the Bitcoin (BTC) price demonstrated such rapid growth. Literally, March 20 is the second day in a row that the crypto king has excited its holders with double-digit gains.

According to numbers provided by Coingecko, in the period Ceteris Paribus mentioned, the price of the orange coin surged from $12,174 to $18,491 with more than 52% combined growth.

Today Bitcoin (BTC) may repeat its legendary run of December, 2017 if it manages to demonstrate double-digit gains for two days in a row
Image by Coingecko

However, for bulls to achieve this crucial milestone, Bitcoin (BTC) needs to close the daily candle above $6,802. At printing time it's trading at $6,700 on major spot exchanges after touching the $7,100 level in a one-minute candle.

Bulls breathless

It looks like 'halving' has been replaced with 'decoupling' as the main mantra of the bullish medium-term Bitcoin (BTC) narrative. This means that Bitcoin (BTC) simply needs to cease its correlation with major classic assets (stocks, oil, metals, etc.) to begin a new splendid rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees ‘Global Bullish Setup’. But There Is One 'If'. - READ MORE

Bitcoin (BTC) advocates considered it a hedge against market volatility, but it failed the test when the ongoing market crash hit. Additionally, some experts say that no asset is a safe haven in such a tremendous storm. 

