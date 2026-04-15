Midnight (NIGHT) on Its Way to All-Time Low: What's Next? Hyperliquid's (HYPE) Historical Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit $3,000, But There's Catch: Crypto Market Review

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With price action now getting close to what might be a new all-time low, Midnight is moving toward a critical all-time-low point.

Following an initial explosive launch phase, characterized by strong speculative inflows and sharp upside volatility, the asset has entered a persistent downtrend, with no discernible signs of a reversal at this time.

NIGHT is currently falling steadily under all major moving averages, trading between $0.035 and $0.036. With lower highs, lower lows and numerous unsuccessful attempts to recover resistance levels, the chart structure is blatantly bearish.

The order flow is still dominated by sellers, and each bounce has been weaker than the previous one. Volume reveals the same information. Low, diminishing participation has taken the place of early launch phase spikes. For assets that lose their speculative momentum, this is a common pattern: liquidity dries up, and the price collapses under its own weight.

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Additionally, momentum indicators do not help. RSI shows no discernible bullish divergence and is still suppressed in the lower range. This implies that even at these lower price points, selling pressure is still present.

What's happening with NIGHT?

NIGHT seems to be experiencing a cycle of post-hype decline. Narrative and early demand played a major role in the initial valuation, but the market is repricing the asset lower in the absence of strong ecosystem traction or sustained utility. This is not uncommon, as the trajectory of many recently introduced tokens is comparable.

The absence of structural support is currently the major problem. Since NIGHT is trading in comparatively unexplored territory, as opposed to well-established assets with distinct demand zones, the likelihood of further declines is increased.

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Hyperliquid tearing through

A turning point that may determine Hyperliquid's long-term course is drawing near. HYPE is currently pushing into a significant resistance zone in the mid-$40s, a level that has previously rejected the price several times following months of consistent recovery.

The structure of this attempt is what sets it apart; it is a consistent trend with strengthening fundamentals rather than a sporadic spike. A distinct shift from accumulation to expansion is evident in price action.

HYPE is currently trading above important moving averages with momentum after establishing steady higher lows and regaining them. It is important to note that volume has been increasing in tandem with the move; participation, not thin liquidity, is driving the price.

If this resistance broke cleanly, it would indicate a structural breakout rather than merely a local rally. For the asset, this moment may therefore be regarded as potentially historic.

It would confirm a change from the recovery phase to the price discovery phase, when new valuation ranges start to emerge and past highs cease to function as barriers.

The fundamental explanation is simple: active trading infrastructure revolves around Hyperliquid. Its worth is dependent on usage, in contrast to passive assets. DeFi activity, especially in derivatives, high-frequency traders and speculative capital, are all still drawn to the platform.

As a result, there is a feedback loop that increases activity, liquidity, relevance and demand for HYPE. That is how a structural move differs from a temporary pump.

What can investors expect from HYPE?

Volatility in the short term. Breakout attempts seldom proceed in a straight line. Pullbacks and retests are likely, even if HYPE breaks through resistance, particularly following a powerful run.

In the medium term, everything relies on the sustainability of the activity. The breakout holds and continues if Hyperliquid maintains its dominance as a platform for high-volatility trading and DeFi infrastructure. The price follows a decline in activity.

HYPE is currently testing its ability to redefine its own range, in addition to being trendy. If it is successful, this will be remembered as more than just another rally.

Ethereum's clear direction

After months of consistent declines, Ethereum is beginning to show signs of improvement, but the current structure is far from ideal.

ETH is currently trading between $2,350 and $2,400, pushing into a crucial resistance area in an effort to break above a horizontal ceiling that has repeatedly capped the price in recent weeks.

Technical advancements have been made. ETH is creating higher lows and has recovered short-term moving averages, suggesting that buyers are progressively intervening. During recent rallies, momentum is increasing, RSI is rising and volume has somewhat increased.

The route toward $2,800-$3,000 will become feasible if Ethereum can firmly break and hold above the $2,400-$2,500 resistance band. Because of the previous sell-off's speed, there is not much resistance in that range, so if momentum increases, the price could move swiftly.

The catch is that the macrostructure is still negative. ETH is still below significant long-term moving averages, such as the 200-day, which is still declining. This indicates that rather than following the larger trend, the current move is occurring against it.

Another noteworthy signal comes from the derivatives side. "58bro.eth," a successful trader with over $34 million in total profits and a 91% win rate over 67 trades, is currently shorting both ETH and BTC. The holdings are substantial — roughly $13 million in Bitcoin and $12.5 million in Ethereum.