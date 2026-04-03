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    MEXC Expands USD1 Integration to Strengthen Stablecoin Utility Across Its Ecosystem

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 10:33
    MEXC has announced a series of initiatives to integrate the USD1 stablecoin across its platform, aiming to expand trading use cases and accelerate adoption among its global user base.
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    MEXC Expands USD1 Integration to Strengthen Stablecoin Utility Across Its Ecosystem
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    MEXC has unveiled plans to integrate and expand the use of USD1, a US dollar-backed stablecoin, across its trading infrastructure and product suite. 

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    The move is designed to broaden stablecoin functionality on the platform while offering users more diversified options for trading and capital allocation.

    USD1 is structured as a fully backed stablecoin, redeemable on a 1:1 basis with the US dollar. Its reserves consist of short-term US Treasury instruments, cash deposits, and equivalent assets, managed by BitGo through its regulated trust entity. 

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    The stablecoin is issued by BitGo, with World Liberty Financial providing branding and operational support.

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    USD1 integration 

    As part of the integration, MEXC plans to incorporate USD1 across multiple products, including Launchpool, Savings, and futures collateral, depending on availability. This will allow the asset to function as both a trading and settlement currency within the platform, expanding its role beyond simple transfers.

    The exchange will also introduce new USD1 trading pairs alongside zero-fee promotions, leveraging its existing liquidity infrastructure to facilitate cost-efficient access for users. These initiatives are expected to lower entry barriers and improve the overall trading experience for those adopting the stablecoin.

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    In addition, MEXC is preparing a series of ecosystem campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and usage of USD1. These programs will focus on incentivizing participation and demonstrating practical applications of the asset in live trading environments.

    According to MEXC’s leadership, the integration aligns with the platform’s broader strategy of scaling access to high-quality digital assets. 

    "USD1 strengthens our mission to make high-quality assets more accessible, efficient, and usable at scale. Stablecoins are only as powerful as their distribution. By integrating USD1 into the MEXC ecosystem, we are expanding compliant stablecoin choice while enhancing trading and capital allocation tools. With over 40 million users and a strong zero-fee conviction, MEXC delivers immediate scale, deep liquidity, and real utility for USD1, accelerating its adoption across global markets," said Vugar, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC.

    By combining deep liquidity, zero-fee trading, and a large global user base, the exchange aims to accelerate USD1 adoption and position it as a functional component of everyday trading activity.

    Further updates on USD1-related features and initiatives are expected to be released as the rollout progresses.

    #MEXC
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