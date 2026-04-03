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    Major XRPL Shift Ahead, Validator Says Strong DEX Liquidity Makes It 'Game Over'

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 15:47
    XRP Ledger validator highlights major turning point for XRP-native DEX once certain requirements are fulfilled.
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    Major XRPL Shift Ahead, Validator Says Strong DEX Liquidity Makes It 'Game Over'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    XRPL validator Vet hints at a major turning point for the XRP-native DEX once it is bootstrapped with high-quality assets and deep liquidity.

    "Once we bootstrap the XRP native DEX with high quality assets and deep liquidity, it’s game over," Vet said in a recent tweet.

    The XRP Ledger has possibly one of the world's oldest decentralized exchanges (DEX), operating continuously since the XRPL's inception in 2012. The exchange allows users to buy and sell tokens for XRP or other tokens, with minimal fees charged to the network itself (not paid out to any party).

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    Tue, 02/24/2026 - 14:24
    XRPL Payments Spike 200% Despite XRP's Market Downturn
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The XRP Ledger has had a single, open DEX since it launched. Anyone with an XRPL account can trade in this DEX, and the system automatically executes matching orders, also called offers, with no regard for who placed them. Orders also provide liquidity to cross-currency payments, which can potentially execute several trades as part of one atomic transaction.

    XRP Lending Protocol awaited

    Vet names the much-awaited XRP Lending Protocol as part of the bootstraping of the XRP-native DEX. XRPL version 3.1.0 introduced the lending protocol, which is currently being voted upon.

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    Mon, 02/16/2026 - 12:18
    XRPL Validator: Privacy Upgrades for XRP-Issued Assets Could Boost Adoption
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The lending protocol is an XRP Ledger DeFi primitive that enables on-chain, fixed-term, uncollateralized loans using pooled funds from a Single Asset Vault. The protocol enables loan brokers to easily tune risk appetite, depositor protections and economic incentives.

    XRPL developers rebuild repository fundamentals

    XRP Ledger developer Denis Angell revealed excitement for the XRP Ledger core development, although this has nothing to do with new features or even AI. Angell revealed that, currently, XRPL core developers have been hard at work rebuilding the fundamentals of the repository.

    Six focus areas, which are currently being worked on, were outlined by Angell. These include telemetry, nomenclature, type safety, refactor, logging and documentation.

    #XRP News #XRPL #XRP Ledger
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