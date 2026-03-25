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    Litecoin Validates Golden Cross as Futures Market Sees 8% OI Surge

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 15:25
    Litecoin (LTC) open interest jumps 8% as on-chain metrics flip positive.
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    Litecoin Validates Golden Cross as Futures Market Sees 8% OI Surge
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    Litecoin (LTC) open interest (OI) has turned green, increasing by 8% over the previous day. A surge like this typically signals new capital entering the futures market, as LTC validated a golden cross on the daily price charts.

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    8% Litecoin OI surge 

    The latest data from CoinGlass showed total LTC OI stands at approximately $345 million, following the 8% daily surge. It points to rising speculation and volatility expectations in a directional move.

    Top traders on the Binance exchange have largely contributed to the surging Litecoin OI. Together, they have contributed a total of 1.32 million LTC coins, valued at $74.6 million, to the open interest.

    OKX, Bybit and KuCoin also stood among the top five exchanges that contributed to the rising Litecoin OI.

    On the crypto market, open interest measures the total value of outstanding derivative contracts that have not yet been settled. A rising OI suggests traders opening fresh long or short positions, rather than existing ones rolling over.

    Notably, the daily OI spike coincides with a modest LTC price uptick and healthy trading volume. Currently, LTC is priced at $56.7%, demonstrating a 2.4% increase over the past 24 hours. Likewise, the trading volume rose moderately by 6.9% to $289.6 million.

    Crucially, the 8% surge in OI during a period of relative stability and positive news signals traders' positioning ahead of a potential breakout.

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    Bullish Litecoin signals

    In addition to the jump in price, LTC has continued to evolve in the crypto ecosystem. For instance, the network recently launched LitVM as its first EVM-compatible layer 2. 

    LitVM brings full smart contract functionality and DeFi capabilities to the network, while keeping the base L1 focused on fast, private, reliable payments.

    Furthermore, Litecoin is moving in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin market. The recent crypto recovery has lifted sentiment toward LTC.

    It is also worth noting that LTC has validated a golden cross on the daily charts. A golden cross is a classic bullish technical signal that occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. 

    It suggests that recent price momentum is strengthening and could lead to a sustained uptrend. Historically, it has preceded major rallies on many assets. 

    For LTC, the 50-day MA sits around $54.7, while the 200-day MA is higher — around $55. However, the recent price action near $56 and positive shorter-term MAs have allowed a bullish crossover to form.

    #Litecoin
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