Joe Lubin's ETH Company Announces Latest Purchase

SharpLink, one of the leading Ethereum (ETH) treasury companies, has purchased an additional 39,008 ETH tokens, according to a Monday announcement.

The company's total ETH holdings currently stand at approximately $3.6 billion.

This makes it the second-largest ETH holder (behind only Tom Lee's BitMine).

The company is funding its purchases by raising capital from both retail and institutional investors, according to co-CEO Joseph Chalom.

Meanwhile, according to data provided by Onchain Lens, Bitmine purchased 153,075 tokens last week for roughly $665 million, which brings its total holdings to roughly $8.1 billion.

Lubin's uber-bullish prediction

As reported by U.Today, Joe Lubin, SharpLink's chairman, recently predicted that the price of Ethereum (ETH) could potentially surge 100X from where it is trading right now.

The Consensys CEO has also clarified that there is no rivalry between him and Lee.