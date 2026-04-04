Is XRP Heading for $0.62 Retest? Bollinger Bands Challenge Spring Recovery Hopes

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Popular cryptocurrency XRP has faced a harsh technical reality on the monthly time frame. Fresh data from the Bollinger Bands indicator suggests that the current decline of XRP may be only the middle of the path toward a much deeper bottom.

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According to the latest chart from TradingView, XRP is now trading at just below $1.32, having lost a little more than 1.5% over the past day. However, the main concern is concentrated on the price position relative to key volatility zones, shown by the Bollinger Bands indicator.

Technical "vacuum" to $0.62: Why XRP faces 50% downside risk

The lower boundary is currently located at $0.62 per XRP. And considering the absence of strong support levels on the way down, the technical vacuum is literally pulling the price toward this mark. This happened due to the abnormal growth of the token at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, when the price of XRP surged by 700% without building almost any significant price levels along the way.

At the same time, the middle line of the indicator, acting as a long-term trend reference, remains far above at just under $2. The fact that the price is significantly below this line confirms the dominance of a global bearish cycle.

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XRP/USD monthly chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

The situation is not helped by the fact that since August 2025, XRP has been forming a series of six consecutive red monthly candles, further indicating a prolonged institutional and retail exit from positions.

Against a background of technical pessimism, the market around XRP is living through narratives related to the Clarity Act. However, the current chart dynamics suggest that investors do not believe in quick gains for XRP right here and now and are preparing for a scenario of the price slowly drifting toward historical accumulation zones.

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The verdict is simple: if XRP cannot establish itself above the $1.50 level in the coming weeks, the scenario of testing the $0.61 level will become the main one. This would mean a drop of more than 50% from the current price levels of the token.