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    Is Solana (SOL) 'Hidden Gem?' Long/Short Ratio Signals Unusual Activity

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 16:15
    Solana is showing signs of an asset that is ready for a proper recovery as longs are slowly piling up on exchanges.
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    Is Solana (SOL) 'Hidden Gem?' Long/Short Ratio Signals Unusual Activity
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    After a larger decline Solana is currently trading in a weak recovery phase around $84-$85. The price is still under pressure on longer time frames, but it is making an effort to stabilize locally. Although the structure is not yet bullish, it is also no longer in free-fall, at which point positioning becomes more important than the trend.

    Longs piling up

    The long/short ratio skew is currently the most noticeable. In favor of bullish positioning, the ratio is significantly skewed toward longs on some exchanges, even surpassing 3:1. This imbalance is aggressive. It indicates that even though the price has not yet confirmed a reversal, traders are overwhelmingly placing bets on upside continuation. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This distinction is important because the long/short ratio is often misinterpreted. Dominance or capital strength are not measured by it. It shows the distribution of traders rather than the allocation of capital. Because longs and shorts on derivatives markets are always structurally matched one to one, the ratio indicates bias rather than size.

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    You must bring in open interest in order to determine the significance of this bullish tilt. Solana's open interest is currently around $5.1 billion, and it is not growing rapidly and is even slightly declining in certain situations. You learn something important from that.

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    Market leaning bullish

    Although the market is leaning bullish, not much more money is being committed to that viewpoint. This makes the setup unstable. Strong conviction and fresh money entering the market would be indicated if open interest were increasing in tandem with the long bias. Instead, positioning without expansion is what you are witnessing, which raises the likelihood of instability.

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    Tue, 03/24/2026 - 14:38
    Solana (SOL) Sees Golden Cross on Hourly Chart as Price Retests $91
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    A long squeeze could result from those long positions becoming vulnerable and quickly unwinding if the price is unable to break resistance. Solana continues to have a high-beta-asset profile at the same time. Liquidity concentration and trader reflexivity cause it to move aggressively once momentum reverses and real demand takes over

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    This implies that the imbalance that exists now can go both ways. If the price begins to trend upward, it may accelerate a breakout if the market disproves bullish expectations, it may accelerate a decline. The long/short ratio should not be interpreted by investors as evidence of bullishness. It functions as a pressure gauge.

    That pressure is currently increasing, but it is equally likely to be resolved through liquidation, as it is through continuation in the absence of increased open interest and structural confirmation on price.

    #Solana #Solana Price Prediction
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