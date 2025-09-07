Advertisement
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 'God Candle'?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 7/09/2025 - 12:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price may be preparing 'God candle' despite peak FUD
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Once-popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is sticking to its key support cushion at $0.00001159, and the way price action has been fading around this level suggests SHIB could be primed for something one may call a "God candle."

    The price of the meme cryptocurrency has been pressing into this support for weeks, with every dip getting absorbed fast, leaving behind a boring but stubborn floor that now became the last line before any "new zero" is added to SHIB's price figure.

    On the daily time frame, the Shiba Inu coin's price volatility has been on mute, candles have been shrinking, and the whole range has been tightening just at $0.00001159. What prompts special attention is how the RSI has been flashing bullish divergences, where the indicator lifts while the price drifts sideways or lower.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    That mismatch is often the market’s way of saying that buyers load up while selling pressure is getting dryer, and when it happens near a defended base, the setup can quickly flip into a vertical move.

    Sellers have tried to push lower through the summer, but each push ran out of energy as volumes thinned.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price scenarios

    On the upside, the first real test is stacked around $0.00001698, then $0.00002052, which marks the edge of the last failed rally. Clearing those levels would open space to $0.00002501 and potentially $0.00002970 — zones last touched during the strong rebound phases of 2024.

    Right now SHIB changes hands near $0.00001239, parked almost flat on its long-term base. It is the kind of spot where markets either slip quietly into further decline or rip straight out in a single oversized candle that earns the “God candle” label.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu #SHIB
