AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is Bitcoin Following 'Textbook' Pattern? Peter Brandt Says Yes

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 15:23
    Peter Brandt says Bitcoin is not defying charts; it is obeying classical trading rules.
    Advertisement
    Is Bitcoin Following 'Textbook' Pattern? Peter Brandt Says Yes
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a recent tweet, veteran trader Peter Brandt clears up a misconception about the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, BTC.

    Advertisement

    He addresses his post to those in the crypto community who believe that charting does not work on crypto assets such as Bitcoin.

    Brandt says that he finds it amusing when he reads on X chatter that charting does not work on an asset like Bitcoin. The veteran trader dismissed this claim in his tweet, noting that Bitcoin obeys the rules of classical charting even better than most markets.

    HOT Stories
    90 Million ADA Deposit to Binance Shakes Cardano Price, XRP 'Juicy' Setup Eyeing $1.5 Short Squeeze: CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 37% Golden Cross Rally for Q2: Morning Crypto Report Ripple's Schwartz Denies Pre-Allocated XRP Contracts Are Real

    "Actually, Bitcoin obeys the rules of classical charting (Schabacker, Edwards/Magee) better than most markets," Brandt said.

    Advertisement

    Brandt, a veteran trader with over 40 years of experience on the markets, stands to be in a better standing to make such deductions.

    Brandt nailed Bitcoin's price drop when he predicted in January that Bitcoin would go to $58,000 to $62,000. In a tweet on Jan. 19, Brandt wrote that "$58,000 to $62,000 is where i think it is going BTC."

    Advertisement

    This played out when Bitcoin fell from $97,000 in January to reach $60,000 in February. At the time of writing, BTC was down 5.57% in the last 24 hours to $65,828 and down 6.25% weekly.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/14/2026 - 14:18
    Peter Brandt Shares Teaser as Familiar Bitcoin Pattern Builds Again on Chart
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The majority of cryptocurrencies are trading in the red on a daily and weekly basis. Rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have weighed significantly on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto-related equities.

    The recent market decline has seen $469.22 million in long bets liquidated, while shorts came in at $45.52 million, totaling $514.77 million.

    Bitcoin price

    Bitcoin has continued to trade between $60,000 and $75,000 in recent weeks, remaining below its October 2025 all-time high of around $126,000 after a market sell-off on Oct. 10.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/27/2026 - 07:14
    Bitcoin Might Never Drop Below $59K Again
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    About $14 billion of Bitcoin options are set to expire Friday, as measured by the number of outstanding contracts, referred to as open interest. The quarterly rollover wipes out close to 40% of open positions on the dominant Deribit exchange.

    A rise could push Bitcoin above $75,000, triggering further gains as bearish positions unwind. If declines continue, Bitcoin may retest the $60,000 support. 

    #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP Defies Bitcoin's Gravity: Rare Strength Tested as -63% Drawdown Scenario Prevails
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 15:06
    BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum Worth $180 Million on Coinbase
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 15:23
    Is Bitcoin Following 'Textbook' Pattern? Peter Brandt Says Yes
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP Defies Bitcoin's Gravity: Rare Strength Tested as -63% Drawdown Scenario Prevails
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 15:06
    BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum Worth $180 Million on Coinbase
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all