IOTA Makes Major Foray Into US

IOTA is celebrating its 10th anniversary by expanding its presence in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with BitGo, which is a famed custodian.

BitGo is known for providing regulated and insured custody services to institutions, exchanges, and enterprises. It offers storage and management for over 1,550 digital tokens.

This partnership makes IOTA more accessible to institutional investors who operate under strict regulatory and tax constraints. It provides the infrastructure needed for exchanges and market makers to offer IOTA in a secure, regulated environment.

BitGo’s services extend beyond custody to include trading, lending, borrowing, settlement, and programmable money solutions.

Uphold listing

Earlier this week, IOTA also became available on Uphold, a digital trading platform, for U.S. customers.

American traders will be able to buy, sell, and use IOTA.

IOTA will be able to booth both institutional and retail participation in the U.S.

Struggling project

IOTA's technical ambitions have not translated into strong developer or user adoption. The rollout of Rebased, which introduced such features as smart contracts and staking, was supposed to attract decentralized‑app (dApp) developers and increase ecosystem activity.

However, by mid‑2025, only a very small number of decentralized applications (dApps) had been deployed on IOTA, and the total value locked (TVL) in those has remained relatively low.

Low usage and developer inactivity limit the network’s utility.

It remains to be seen whether the OG altcoin will be able to revive its mojo.