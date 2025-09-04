Advertisement
    Indomobil, Space and Time Teamed Up to Onboard 50,000 Students On-Chain

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 13:45
    Indonesian automotive heavyweight Indomobil teams up with data innovator Space and Time to bring 50,000 students on-chain
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Indomobil, one of the biggest automotive brands in the world, has partnered with Space and Time, a Microsoft-backed data platform. The new collaboration is set to enable a SXT-powered blockchain-based education scheme for 50,000 young Indonesians.

    Indomobile, Space and Time have entered into partnership, offer on-chain program for 50,000 students

    According to a joint official statement by the two teams, Indomobil, an automotive mogul, and Space and Time, an innovative blockchain data platform, inked a long-term ecosystem partnership. Launching a decentralized education initiative for 50,000 students is its first goal.

    The program leverages Space and Time to store proof of course completion on SXT Chain, enabling students to prove their credentials when applying for jobs or continuing their education. It also utilizes SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rails for seamless, direct and verifiable access to education courses.

    Until now, families — many of whom are unbanked — paid tuition in cash to local schools, which then relied on intermediaries to convert and transfer funds to education providers. The process was slow, difficult to scale and placed a burden on both schools managing the payments and families with limited access to financial infrastructure.

    The new program eliminates the need for banks, cash handling and intermediaries. Parents and students facilitate their education by transferring SXT tokens to their respective local schools, and the completed coursework is submitted and verified on-chain, bringing the education of Indonesian students squarely at the forefront of modern technology.

    Making education accessible for unbanked through SXT

    Nate Holiday, co-founder of the Space and Time network, highlights the importance of the upcoming project:

    We are thrilled that Indomobil leverages the Space and Time technology to modernize and expand access to education for thousands of students. Blockchain offers a faster, more transparent, and more inclusive alternative to traditional payment systems. In the financial infrastructure of the future, data is currency. Every transaction must be trusted, traced, and verified, because the data itself is what moves the value. Space and Time makes that possible

    With SXT, all education-related transactions are processed seamlessly, making education access faster, more transparent and more reliable for communities traditionally excluded from financial infrastructure.

    This gives students direct access to modern education and financial systems with the ability to verify their education, credentials and coursework to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

    #space and time #Indomobil
