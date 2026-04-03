Hyperliquid Whale Sells Five Million XRP in 20x Short Deal, Japanese Bitcoin Researchers See $10,000 BTC as Worst-Case Scenario, Ethereum Foundation Stakes Nearly $100 Million in Ether: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

XRP whale short: A major player on Hyperliquid opened a $6.5 million short on XRP with 20x leverage, targeting a $1.94 liquidation level amid Easter volatility.

Bitcoin to $10,000 warning: XWIN Research Japan warns of an extreme "black swan" scenario, where Bitcoin could hit $10,000 if global liquidity collapses.

Ethereum staking shift: The Ethereum Foundation moved 70,000 ETH ($143 million) into staking, signaling a new treasury model to fund operations.

Crypto Market Outlook: BTC battles the $67,000 level as a "liquidity vacuum" from the holiday weekend increases the risk of sharp technical breakdowns.

Whale on Hyperliquid opens aggressive short on 5 million XRP with 20x leverage

While traditional finance in the United States stepping away for the Easter holiday, large players — those referred to as whales — on Hyperliquid placed a massive short position against XRP, currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency. According to monitoring data from CoinGlass, the total size of it reached five million XRP.

It is important to clarify that the whale entered the position using 20x leverage at a price of $1.30 per token, with the total position value at the time estimated at $6.59 million. Notably, due to a local price rebound above the entry point, unrealized losses have already reached $85,000. However, with a safety margin of about 49% from the current price, the liquidation level remains at $1.94 per XRP.

XRP/USD Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

XRP is not the only asset targeted by this entity. The same address also holds short positions on Solana worth $4 million and HYPE worth $9 million. The total combined value of all open positions exceeds $31.43 million.

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Despite the bearish positioning, a 20x leveraged bet carries extreme risk. Any positive development around the Clarity Act, for example, or an unexpected catalyst from Ripple could trigger a short squeeze. In such a scenario, a sharp rise in the XRP price would force large players to close positions, potentially causing a cascade of upward price movement.

At present, the whale’s account value is estimated at $4.95 million, allowing the position to remain open despite current losses. However, volatility over the coming Easter weekend may become decisive for this bearish strategy, potentially not in the whale’s favor.

Japanese analysts consider Bitcoin drop to $10,000 a worst-case scenario amid global liquidity crisis

At the same time, on another front of the crypto market, the research group XWIN Research Japan, a partner of CryptoQuant, published an urgent report warning of a critical vulnerability in the structure of the digital asset market.

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According to their analysis, in the event of the further escalation of tensions in the Middle East and disruption of key transportation routes, Bitcoin could test the $10,000 level in an extreme scenario. Their reasoning is based on data from the CME Futures Open Interest chart, which shows open interest reaching 18,000-20,000 BTC.

The issue lies in the high concentration of positions in short-term contracts. Analysts emphasize that the current price is supported not by real spot demand but by leveraged positions. Under market stress, this creates a risk of cascading liquidations, where positions are forcibly closed rather than rolled over, potentially triggering uncontrolled price declines.

Bitcoin: CME Futures Open Interest, Source: CryptoQuant

Events on April 1, linked to a sharp shift in U.S. rhetoric, have already initiated capital outflows from risk assets. The price of WTI crude oil surged by more than 11% to $111, renewing inflationary pressure. The dollar index DXY continues to strengthen, while the volatility index VIX has risen to 25.

The research identifies three correction levels depending on how the situation develops:

Moderate scenario points to $50,000 per Bitcoin, representing a standard 25-30% correction.

Critical scenario suggests a range of $20,000-30,000 under continued weak spot demand and capital outflows.

The extreme “black swan” scenario envisions Bitcoin falling to $10,000. This outcome would require a prolonged regional conflict, oil prices reaching $150-200, a collapse in global liquidity and an 80% drawdown in Bitcoin.

As XWIN concludes, Bitcoin at this stage does not function as a safe haven but remains an asset dependent on excess liquidity, and the current geopolitical crisis has exposed its structural fragility.

Ethereum Foundation shifts to staking strategy, with nearly $143 million in ETH locked

The final major development on today’s crypto market is the large-scale movement of ETH into staking by the Ethereum Foundation, the key organization behind the second-largest cryptocurrency.

According to Arkham data, the total amount of ETH allocated to staking has reached 70,000 ETH, with a total value of $143 million. The latest phase of the strategy, announced earlier in March, was completed today. Transactions were executed in batches through a treasury multisignature wallet into the Beacon Chain deposit contract.

At present, total assets under management by the Ethereum Foundation are valued at nearly $271 million, with the majority held in native ETH, totaling 241,000 coins, along with wrapped staking derivatives.

Ethereum Foundation staking ETH, Source: Arkham

Historically, the Ethereum Foundation has faced criticism from the community for periodically selling large amounts of ETH. In 2026, instead of direct sales, the foundation is now using its holdings to secure the network while earning staking rewards. The expected yield allows the foundation to cover a significant portion of its annual expenses without reducing its core ETH reserves.

Whether this approach becomes a new treasury model, where the protocol funds its own development through participation in its consensus mechanism, stands as one of the most notable experiments in the crypto market right now.

Crypto market outlook: Can BTC hold during Easter liquidity vacuum?

Right now, Bitcoin is trading around $67,000, losing about 1.7% over the past 24 hours. The price remains under pressure after a failed attempt to hold above the $70,000 resistance level.

Key drivers at the moment include:

The escalation of U.S. rhetoric regarding the conflict in the East, which has triggered a sell-off in risk assets.

The market is frozen in anticipation of the release of U.S. job data, which will determine the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate policy by the end of April.

Easter holidays and Good Friday, due to which trading on CME markets and spot ETFs is paused, creating a liquidity vacuum and making Bitcoin vulnerable to sharp movements.

The draft of the Clarity Act is also expected to be released soon, which could become a foundation for comprehensive stablecoin regulation in the United States.

If Bitcoin holds the $65,000 level under these low-liquidity holiday conditions, it may signal the formation of a local bottom. Otherwise, a technical breakdown could open the path toward February lows near $60,000 as soon as this weekend.

But the fact remains that against the backdrop of global chaos and an unreal conflict, Bitcoin is behaving not as a safe haven, but as a typical high-leverage technology asset.