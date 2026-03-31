HyperLiquid (HYPE) Secures Golden Cross, Did XRP Reach Bottom? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovery Has Already Begun: Crypto Market Review

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A golden cross was just printed by HyperLiquid. A protracted bearish phase has given way to a possible early-stage uptrend, as the 50-day moving average has surpassed the 200-day moving average. This signal is crucial for verifying that momentum has already changed, even though it frequently lags.

Hype's best place on market

According to the chart, HYPE has been gradually rising above its January lows, creating a distinct pattern of rising highs and lows. The asset is currently consolidating around the $38 mark after pushing hard from the $22-$25 range. The fact that this recovery was a planned move, backed by steady buying pressure rather than a single spike, gives the trend more legitimacy.

The stabilization of the larger market structure is further supported by the golden cross. While the 50-day is unmistakably trending higher, the 200-day moving average has flattened and is starting to move slightly upward. This alignment usually indicates a change from distribution to accumulation in midterm sentiment.

Nonetheless, there are early indications of short-term exhaustion in price action. HYPE is currently consolidating slightly above its moving averages following a powerful rally, with the RSI remaining in the mid-to-high range. This implies that, even though the trend is bullish, the asset might require a cooling-off period before attempting another leg higher.

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A golden cross does not imply that things will continue right away. It frequently comes before a period of consolidation or even a slight decline, enabling the market to strengthen its foundation.

The $33-$35 range, where both moving averages converge, is currently important support. To keep the bullish structure going, it would be essential to hold this area. The next upside attempt might aim for the $42-$45 range, where prior resistance formed, if HYPE is successful in defending this level and maintaining higher lows.

XRP looks stabilized

The current structure indicates that the worst part of the decline may be behind XRP, which may have already printed its local bottom.

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The price behavior near recent lows is beginning to change in a manner that usually precedes recovery, even though broader trend signals still lean bearish.

The creation of higher lows is the most notable alteration. Following a protracted decline characterized by frequent lower highs and forceful sell-offs, XRP has stabilized in the $1.30-$1.35 range. The asset has started to form an ascending support line rather than further declining, suggesting that buyers are entering the market earlier with each dip. On the sell side, that is frequently the first indication of fatigue.

Decreasing selling pressure

Selling pressure decreased after the final leg down’s sharp spike, indicating that capitulation may have already taken place. Heavy volume typically indicates that supply has been absorbed when it fails to drive down prices later.

Calling a confirmed reversal, though, would still be premature. The 50, 100 and 200-day lines are among the important moving averages that XRP is still below. The macro trend has not yet reversed because these levels are still sloping downward. We are witnessing the beginning of a possible base formation rather than a complete reversal of the trend.

From the standpoint of market psychology, this is where sentiment quietly changes. Most players are still in a defensive stance, anticipating more losses. This positioning serves as fuel for a move higher if the bottom is in, particularly if short exposure develops close to current levels.

Bitcoin's recovery is close

The underlying market structure is beginning to support the possibility that Bitcoin's recovery phase is already in progress.

Key signals indicate that early-stage accumulation is occurring and bearish momentum is waning, even though the overall trend still shows a protracted downtrend.

The decreasing volume during the downtrend is one of the most obvious indicators. Selling pressure steadily decreased as Bitcoin declined from its prior peaks. Usually, this kind of volume contraction during a decline indicates seller fatigue rather than strong conviction.

Bearish trend is exhausted on BTC

To put it another way, the market was drifting lower as participation declined rather than being forcefully pushed down. That is an important distinction. Low-conviction-driven trends are much simpler to buck.

Furthermore, market positioning has been drastically changed by the recent wave of short liquidations. A significant source of downward pressure was essentially eliminated when a sizable cluster of bearish positions was driven out of the market. Price stabilization and eventual upward movement are frequently made possible when shorts are wiped.

Technically speaking, Bitcoin is also making an effort to escape a descending structure that has been dictating price movement for a number of weeks. Volatility is tightening; as indicated by the compression around the $66,000-$68,000 range, these phases seldom last long. The likelihood of an upside resolution is rising, given the circumstances.