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    How Much XRP Is Quantum-Safe as of April 2026? Top XRPL Contributor Breaks It Down

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 8/04/2026 - 10:15
    Is XRP ready for the quantum age? A top XRPL contributor reveals that only 0.03% of the supply is at risk as of April 2026.
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    How Much XRP Is Quantum-Safe as of April 2026? Top XRPL Contributor Breaks It Down
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    As the crypto community has now spent a second week discussing the progress of Google Quantum AI, an actual XRPL validator, known under the nickname Vet, published a detailed audit of the network’s vulnerabilities. His conclusion is concise: the architecture of XRP Ledger makes it, right now, one of the most secure blockchain ecosystems.

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    For those unfamiliar, the main threat from quantum attacks targets public keys, which become visible on the network after the very first transaction. In Bitcoin, a large portion of the supply, including Satoshi’s coins, is stored in old wallets with already-exposed keys. These coins cannot be protected from a quantum computer without action from their owners.

    Why 2.4 billion XRP are already "invulnerable" to quantum computers

    In XRPL, the situation is different. Around 2.4 billion XRP is distributed across 300,000 accounts that have never made a transaction. Their public keys are unknown, meaning they are physically immune to quantum brute-force attacks.

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    Vet's research shows that the share of dormant large wallets with potentially compromised keys due to long-term activity amounts to just two accounts holding more than 21 million XRP, inactive for more than five years with exposed public keys. At the scale of the entire network, this represents only 0.03% of the total supply.

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    Additionally, XRP has an advantage in its account-based model with support for key rotation. Unlike many blockchains, where changing a signature algorithm requires transferring funds to a new address, XRP users can simply replace the signing key while keeping the same account.

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    This allows the network to migrate smoothly to post-quantum standards, such as lattice-based algorithms like Dilithium, which are already being tested in alpha versions.

    As of today, there are no operational quantum computers capable of breaking modern cryptography. Nevertheless, the crypto  industry is working on protective protocols and, according to Vet, XRP Ledger’s technology stack is superior because it is already prepared for signature algorithm upgrades without the need for forks or complex actions from users.

    #XRP #XRPL #Quantum Computing #XRP News
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