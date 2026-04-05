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    Happy Birthday Satoshi: Bitcoin Creator Turns 51 This Day

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 10:18
    Bitcoin's pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto listed his birthday as April 5, 1975.
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    Happy Birthday Satoshi: Bitcoin Creator Turns 51 This Day
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    This day, April 5, the crypto community celebrates Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

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    Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, authored the cryptocurrency's white paper and created and deployed its original reference implementation.

    According to Satoshi's P2P Foundation profile, the Bitcoin creator Satoshi listed his birthday as April 5, 1975, which means he would be turning 51 today.

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    Satoshi Nakamoto registered his birthday as April 5, 1975, on his P2P Foundation profile, and this seems to be the only thing known about the Bitcoin founder. Given his privacy preference, it is hard to be sure if this is his actual birthday or one he made up.

    Significance of April 5

    April 5 remains a significant date as it aligns with the anniversary of Executive Order 6102. Satoshi also chose his birthday year as 1975, the year in which Executive Order was cancelled. This suggests that Satoshi might have deliberately chosen a birth date that symbolized monetary freedom.

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    However, the Bitcoin community continues to honor Nakamoto's birthday each year, regardless of whether April 5, 1975, represents a real birth date or merely a nod to monetary history.

    Up till present, little is known about the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, including his real name and whereabouts, whether he is still alive or if it is an individual or even a group. Satoshi’s birthday, like his identity, remains part of this mystery. But whether it is symbolic or real, April 5 has become a day to remember the one who started it all.

    On Dec. 13, 2010, Satoshi Nakamoto made his final post on the BitcoinTalk forum. Fast forward to 2011, the Bitcoin creator sent his last known messages to developers, claiming he had "moved on to other things" and that Bitcoin was in "good hands."

    #Bitcoin
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