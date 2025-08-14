Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Gate’s Token of Love Festival 2025: HyunA to Headline Singapore Event

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 12:33
    Gate’s Token of Love Festival hits Singapore Oct. 1, headlined by HyunA
    Advertisement
    Gate’s Token of Love Festival 2025: HyunA to Headline Singapore Event
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    HyunA, one of South Korea's most well-known music stars, will be in Singapore this October as the main act at the Token of Love Music Festival. The event, which will be held on Oct. 1, 2025, is being organized by international Web3 company Gate, in association with Decrypt. Ticketmaster is now offering early bird tickets. HyunA is well known throughout the world of music because of her energetic live performances and unique style.

    K-pop icon joins global lineup for Web3-driven event

    After initially becoming well known throughout the world as a participant in the global hit Gangnam Style, she has since developed a solo career that combines striking imagery, catchy beats and a devoted following. A wide range of artists from around the globe will be present at the Token of Love Festival. The addition of rapper SUECO, who is well known for his viral songs "Fast" and "Paralyzed," will add a hip-hop and alternative influence to the lineup. Fans of more guitar-driven live band music will enjoy the performance by Korean rock group CLICK15.

    The first female DJ from China to be listed on DJ Mag's Top 100 list, DJ KAKA will represent the nation on stage. Nearer the event, more acts will be revealed. The festival seeks to combine the expanding Web3 culture with K-pop's global reach. The Singapore edition, which will include more than 100 international partners, is anticipated to draw thousands of attendees after its sold-out event in Hong Kong. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    BTC, ETH, and SOL Targets Defined by Top Analyst

    Merging Music, Web3 and Spectacle

    Advanced lighting effects, a complex stage design and a collaborative space that blends entertainment with blockchain-based engagement opportunities are all features of the production. 

    Advertisement

    On Oct. 2, which is also Singapore's Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, Gate will host a Web3 networking reception in addition to the main event. Industry experts, artists and cultural leaders will be able to network about new trends and look into joint ventures in the digital and creative economies at this event. 

    Bringing Web3 to world

    One of the first well-known platforms in the Web3 space is Gate, which is also the primary organizer of the event. Dr. Han founded Gate in 2013, and since then, it has grown to have over 34 million users and offers a variety of services. Its ecosystem consists of Gate Ventures, which invests in blockchain project Gate Wallet, which manages digital assets and other programs meant to increase the uptake of decentralized technology. 

    According to the company's statement, it wants to help Web3 applications and infrastructure continue to advance. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for those who wish to attend. Gate's official channels offer more details about the event, including upcoming lineup announcements.

    #Gate #Web3
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 12:43
    Major Solana (SOL) Whale Stuns Bybit With Multimillion Deposit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 12:15
    100% Ethereum Holders in Profit, But There's More to Story
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Solana (SOL) Whale Stuns Bybit With Multimillion Deposit
    100% Ethereum Holders in Profit, But There's More to Story
    Coinbase XRP Holdings Continue to Decline, Now Down 57.4% Since June
    Show all