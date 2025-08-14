Gate’s Token of Love Festival 2025: HyunA to Headline Singapore Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

HyunA, one of South Korea's most well-known music stars, will be in Singapore this October as the main act at the Token of Love Music Festival. The event, which will be held on Oct. 1, 2025, is being organized by international Web3 company Gate , in association with Decrypt. Ticketmaster is now offering early bird tickets. HyunA is well known throughout the world of music because of her energetic live performances and unique style.

K-pop icon joins global lineup for Web3-driven event

After initially becoming well known throughout the world as a participant in the global hit Gangnam Style, she has since developed a solo career that combines striking imagery, catchy beats and a devoted following. A wide range of artists from around the globe will be present at the Token of Love Festival. The addition of rapper SUECO, who is well known for his viral songs "Fast" and "Paralyzed," will add a hip-hop and alternative influence to the lineup. Fans of more guitar-driven live band music will enjoy the performance by Korean rock group CLICK15.

The first female DJ from China to be listed on DJ Mag's Top 100 list, DJ KAKA will represent the nation on stage. Nearer the event, more acts will be revealed. The festival seeks to combine the expanding Web3 culture with K-pop's global reach. The Singapore edition, which will include more than 100 international partners, is anticipated to draw thousands of attendees after its sold-out event in Hong Kong.

Merging Music, Web3 and Spectacle

Advanced lighting effects, a complex stage design and a collaborative space that blends entertainment with blockchain-based engagement opportunities are all features of the production.

On Oct. 2, which is also Singapore's Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, Gate will host a Web3 networking reception in addition to the main event. Industry experts, artists and cultural leaders will be able to network about new trends and look into joint ventures in the digital and creative economies at this event.

Bringing Web3 to world

One of the first well-known platforms in the Web3 space is Gate, which is also the primary organizer of the event. Dr. Han founded Gate in 2013, and since then, it has grown to have over 34 million users and offers a variety of services. Its ecosystem consists of Gate Ventures, which invests in blockchain project Gate Wallet, which manages digital assets and other programs meant to increase the uptake of decentralized technology.

According to the company's statement, it wants to help Web3 applications and infrastructure continue to advance. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for those who wish to attend. Gate's official channels offer more details about the event, including upcoming lineup announcements.