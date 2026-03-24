Gate Reports Reserves Covering Nearly 500 User Assets

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Gate has released its latest reserve report, offering a detailed snapshot of platform asset backing and reinforcing the growing industry emphasis on transparency and verifiable solvency.

As of March 16, 2026, the platform reports a total reserve coverage ratio of 122%, comfortably exceeding the widely recognized 100% benchmark that indicates full user asset backing.

The update reflects not only the platform’s continued focus on security, but also a broader shift across the digital asset sector toward proof-based trust models following increased scrutiny of centralized exchanges.

Excess reserves as safeguard

The reserve framework supports nearly 500 different user assets, underscoring the scale and diversity of holdings managed on the platform. This level of asset coverage highlights a significant buffer against market volatility, ensuring that user funds remain overcollateralized even during periods of stress.

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In practical terms, excess reserves act as a safeguard, helping absorb liquidity shocks and reinforcing confidence among both retail and institutional participants.

Looking at major assets, Bitcoin reserves show a notable increase in excess coverage. User holdings stand at 17,216 BTC, while platform reserves have risen to 25,404 BTC. This translates to an excess reserve ratio of 47.56%, up from previous levels, indicating a substantial cushion for the most widely held digital asset.

Ethereum follows a similar trend, with user balances increasing to 358,121 ETH and reserves climbing to 439,611 ETH, resulting in an excess reserve ratio of 22.75%. These figures reflect steady growth in user participation alongside proactive reserve management.

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Stablecoins, which play a central role in trading liquidity and settlement across crypto markets, also show solid backing. USDT holdings have grown to 1.451 billion tokens, supported by reserves of 1.477 billion, maintaining a positive excess ratio.

USDC and GUSD demonstrate even stronger overcollateralization, particularly GUSD, where reserves significantly exceed user holdings. This is notable given the increasing importance of stablecoins as a foundational layer for both trading and payments infrastructure across the industry.

Beyond core assets, additional tokens such as GT and XRP also maintain reserve ratios above 100%, further reinforcing the platform’s overall solvency profile. This broad-based coverage across multiple asset categories signals a comprehensive approach to risk management rather than a narrow focus on flagship cryptocurrencies.

Proof-of-reserves as baseline expectation

The report also reflects a longer-term industry evolution toward cryptographic verification and user-auditable systems. Gate has been among the early adopters of proof-of-reserves mechanisms, integrating technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs and Merkle tree structures.

These tools allow users to independently verify that their balances are included in the platform’s reserves without exposing sensitive data. Combined with cold and hot wallet verification, multi-signature custody systems, and ongoing security initiatives such as bug bounty programs, the platform has built a layered approach to asset protection.

This emphasis on transparency comes at a time when exchanges are increasingly expected to demonstrate not just liquidity, but verifiable backing.

Proof-of-reserves has moved from a differentiator to a baseline expectation, particularly as institutional capital continues to enter the market and demand higher standards of accountability.

At the same time, the reserve update aligns with broader developments across the platform’s ecosystem.

Gate’s multi-asset strategy reflects a wider industry convergence, where digital assets, traditional finance, and intelligent systems are becoming increasingly interconnected. The platform’s user base, now exceeding 50 million globally, provides additional context for the scale at which these reserves operate.

High activity across both spot and derivatives markets further reinforces the importance of maintaining robust backing and liquidity at all times.