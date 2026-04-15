Gate Reports Record Growth Across Derivatives, TradFi, and On-Chain in March 2026

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Gate has published its March 2026 Transparency Report, showing continued expansion across derivatives, traditional finance (TradFi), and on-chain activity as the platform advances its multi-asset growth strategy.

The report points to strengthening core trading performance. Gate’s derivatives market share climbed to 12.2%, marking a new all-time high and one of the fastest monthly increases in the sector.

TradFi, on-chain and new products

Liquidity remained consistently ranked among the global top three, while 24-hour spot trading volume placed second worldwide. User growth also continued, with total registrations surpassing 51 million and spot market coverage expanding to more than 4,500 assets.

TradFi emerged as a key driver of growth during the month. Gate’s TradFi segment recorded peak daily trading volumes exceeding $20 billion, spanning over 350 assets, including metals, equities, indices, foreign exchange, and commodities.

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The addition of 174 new listings further expanded its offering. This segment is becoming a major contributor to overall liquidity and trading activity, reflecting increased demand for cross-market exposure within a single platform.

On-chain performance also showed steady momentum. Transaction volume on Gate Layer rose by more than 14% month-over-month, reaching approximately 32.6 million transactions. Continued infrastructure upgrades and broader use cases are supporting higher levels of decentralized trading and user interaction.

Across product lines, growth remained coordinated. Wealth management products, including flexible earning and on-chain yield solutions, recorded increases in both users and assets under management despite broader market volatility.

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Holdings within on-chain earning products reached new highs, with 3,084 BTC and 175,700 ETH allocated. Meanwhile, ETF trading volume exceeded 18 billion USDT in March, supported by ongoing expansion in product scale and participation.

Integrating AI

In parallel, Gate continued advancing its Intelligent Web3 strategy by integrating AI across its ecosystem. Tools such as Gate AI, GateClaw, and GateRouter are being deployed to support market analysis, strategy development, and research workflows.

During the reporting period, AI capabilities were rolled out across web and desktop environments, covering more than 80 use cases and increasingly supporting high-frequency and data-driven trading.

Institutional adoption also strengthened. In rankings published by BeInCrypto, Gate was named the top institutional crypto exchange for 2026. The platform’s low-latency matching engine, deep liquidity, and multi-asset infrastructure continue to attract hedge funds and professional trading firms.

122% reserve ratio

On the transparency front, Gate reported a total reserve ratio of 122%, with BTC reserves at 147%, according to its latest proof-of-reserves update. In rankings by RootData, the exchange placed second globally for transparency, reinforcing its standing in both liquidity and risk management metrics.

Beyond trading, Gate expanded its global presence through partnerships and community initiatives, including collaborations with Oracle Red Bull Racing and increased content output across its research and education platforms.