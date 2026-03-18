Gate Launches 13th Anniversary Campaign as It Expands Multi-Asset and AI Strategy

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Gate has officially launched its 13th Anniversary Global Celebration Campaign, bringing together users, developers, and institutional partners through a series of online and offline initiatives.

Centered on the theme “Your Gateway to iWeb3,” the campaign includes founder-led discussions, global industry exchanges, and private networking events.

The initiative reflects on the platform’s development over more than a decade while positioning its strategy for the next phase of digital finance.

Expanding into multi-asset trading

According to data cited from CoinDesk, Gate recorded $74 billion in spot trading volume in February, marking an 11% month-over-month increase and placing it among the top exchanges in the AA to A rating category.

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Derivatives trading remains a key segment, with market share reaching approximately 11%, reinforcing the platform’s position among leading global exchanges. In terms of reserves, Gate reports a 125% reserve coverage ratio, with total reserves valued at around $9.478 billion, ranking it among the top platforms globally.

A major focus of Gate’s strategy is the expansion of multi-asset trading, bridging digital assets with traditional financial instruments.

The platform has introduced a dedicated TradFi trading section, incorporating tokenized assets across categories such as equities, commodities, indices, foreign exchange, and metals. This integration allows users to access traditional market exposure alongside cryptocurrencies within a unified environment.

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At the same time, Gate continues to develop its decentralized ecosystem. The upgraded Gate DEX now supports a broader range of on-chain financial products, including spot trading, futures, and swaps.

According to platform data, Gate Perp DEX processes more than one million monthly transactions, while the number of on-chain addresses on Gate Layer has surpassed 100 million, indicating growing activity across its blockchain infrastructure.

As part of its global expansion, Gate has continued to build out its regulatory and compliance framework.

The platform reports that various entities have obtained or secured licenses, registrations, or approvals across multiple jurisdictions, including Malta, Cyprus, the Bahamas, Japan, the United States, Australia, and Dubai.

This reflects a broader effort to align operations with regional regulatory standards while expanding access to international markets.

AI and Web3 convergence drives next phase

Looking ahead, Gate is positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence and multi-asset finance, aligning with broader industry trends.

The platform is developing AI-driven tools through initiatives such as GateAI and Gate for AI, which provide market analysis, strategy insights, and trading support. These systems are designed to assist users throughout the trading lifecycle, from data analysis to execution.

Gate has also introduced GateRouter, an AI aggregation portal that enables access to multiple AI models through a single interface, optimizing performance and cost through intelligent routing.

In addition, the platform has launched its native AI agent, GateClaw, aimed at lowering barriers to automated and intelligent trading.

As part of the anniversary campaign, Gate is organizing a range of global events and community initiatives.

Founder and CEO Dr. Han is expected to participate in discussions with users, covering industry trends, platform strategy, and future development. Offline, the company plans to host high-level gatherings and closed-door events alongside major conferences such as Paris Blockchain Week and Hong Kong Web3 Carnival.

A flagship anniversary gala in Hong Kong will bring together developers, institutions, and ecosystem partners to explore collaboration opportunities and emerging technological trends.

The campaign will also include a global trading competition, designed to increase participation and encourage strategy development across the platform’s user base. Through its anniversary initiatives, Gate is reinforcing its role as a central hub within the digital asset industry, combining trading infrastructure, asset diversity, and emerging technologies.

The company’s long-term strategy focuses on integrating crypto markets, tokenized traditional assets, and AI-driven tools into a cohesive financial ecosystem.