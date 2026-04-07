Gate Dominates Q1 Listings With Strong Coverage and Consistent Returns

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Gate emerged as one of the most active and competitive exchanges in the first quarter of 2026, securing a dominant share of new listings while maintaining consistent post-listing performance despite broader market pressure.

In the first quarter of 2026, as broader crypto markets faced pressure and capital became more risk-averse, early-stage assets continued to stand out as one of the few structurally attractive opportunities.

Against this backdrop, Gate positioned itself at the center of new listings activity, combining scale, timing and performance consistency.

Across seven major exchanges, a total of 48 new projects were listed during Q1. Gate alone accounted for 37 of these, giving it a 77.1% coverage rate.

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This level of participation meant users could access the majority of newly launched assets on a single platform, reducing fragmentation and ensuring exposure to the core pipeline of emerging projects.

Structure of listings

However, coverage alone does not fully capture competitiveness. The structure of Gate’s listings reveals a more nuanced advantage. Of the 37 assets listed, 27 were first listings, representing 73% of the total, while 14 were exclusive listings, accounting for 37.8%.

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On a broader scale, more than half of all new projects across major exchanges were first listed on Gate, highlighting its ability to attract projects at the critical transition point from primary to secondary markets.

This early access reflects more than just volume. It signals strong project relationships, liquidity capacity and efficient price discovery. Projects selecting Gate as an initial trading venue indicate confidence in its ability to support early-stage market activity and distribution.

Performance data further reinforces this position. Among Gate’s new listings, 58.3% recorded gains within the first five minutes, while 54.1% remained positive after one hour. At the 24-hour mark, 56.8% of projects were still up, with 54.1% maintaining gains after three days. Even after seven days, 50% continued to trade above their initial levels.

Share of Gate new listings with price increases across timeframes (5m–7d)

This consistency across timeframes stands out in a market where many listings typically experience sharp early spikes followed by rapid declines.

Looking at return magnitude, the average gains for projects that increased in price reached 238% within five minutes, 275.7% after one hour and 326.3% at 24 hours. Gains remained elevated at 311.6% after three days and 270.1% after seven days, suggesting that strong performers were able to sustain momentum beyond the initial listing phase.

Importantly, median returns also remained positive, with gains of 9.3% at 24 hours and 10% at three days. This indicates that performance was not driven solely by a small number of extreme outliers but reflected broader consistency across listings.

By contrast, the near-flat median at seven days highlights that the primary opportunity window remains concentrated in the early post-listing phase.

First listings see higher return

Gate’s listing system also demonstrates a clear dual-track structure. First listings, which formed the majority, delivered higher return elasticity.

Nearly 46% of these projects remained in an upward trend after seven days, with average gains exceeding 500% on day one for top performers. Around 7.4% of first listings recorded gains above 500%, and even 1,000%, within 24 hours, underlining their role as high-upside opportunities.

At the same time, non-first listings offered a different value proposition. Although fewer in number, they showed higher success rates, 40% of non-first listing projects achieved gains exceeding 100% within 24 hours.

Median price increase of Gate new listings across timeframes (5m–7d)

Median returns were also significantly stronger, reaching 72.9% at 24 hours and 46.6% at three days. These assets benefited from prior market validation, allowing for more informed selection and more stable price behavior.

Exclusive listings

Exclusive listings added a third layer of differentiation. These projects, which debuted only on Gate, demonstrated strong mid-term performance, with 71.4% recording gains at the three-day mark and median returns of 37.8%.

Notably, over 20% of exclusive listings achieved gains above 100% across multiple timeframes, with some continuing to deliver outsized returns even after 30 days.

Win rate and median price increase of Gate exclusive listings across timeframes

Together, these three segments form a balanced ecosystem. First listings provide early access and higher upside, non-first listings offer stability and higher win rates, and exclusive listings reflect the platform’s ability to identify differentiated opportunities ahead of the broader market.

Overall, Gate’s Q1 performance highlights a structured and repeatable listing strategy built on coverage, selection and execution.