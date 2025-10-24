AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    First US Spot XRP ETF Tops $100 Million in AUM

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 17:55
    REX Shares's XRP ETF has surpassed its first major milestone shortly after its launch
    Advertisement
    First US Spot XRP ETF Tops $100 Million in AUM
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by REX Shares, the REX Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) has now surpassed a total of $100 million worth of assets under management. 

    Advertisement

    XRPR is considered to be the very first XRP ETF launched in the US. 

    However, it is worth noting that the product does not provide direct exposure to the token. REX Shares used the unorthodox ’40 Act path for launching the trailblazing product. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 10/11/2025 - 13:37
    XRP ETF on Verge? Top Expert Drops Major Clue
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The ETF operates as an investment company instead of a trust that directly holds an asset. Under this structure, the fund cannot provide exposure to a single asset, so it has to diversify its holdings. 

    What about “pure” XRP ETFs? 

    There are several pending XRP ETF filings in the pipeline. Several major issuers, including Franklin Templeton, have joined the race to launch a “pure” spot XRP ETF.

    The approval of these products seems to be a done deal following the implementation of the agency's generic listing standard.     

    However, they cannot be greenlit right now due to the ongoing government shutdown. The SEC is currently operating with a very limited number of staff. 

    #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Oct 24, 2025 - 17:50
    Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 16:45
    JP Morgan Set to Accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as Loan Collateral
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 17:55
    First US Spot XRP ETF Tops $100 Million in AUM
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 17:50
    Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 16:45
    JP Morgan Set to Accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as Loan Collateral
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all