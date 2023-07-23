Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 23

Sun, 07/23/2023 - 15:34
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of Ethereum (ETH) ready to bounce back?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 23
The situation has not changed much on the market compared to yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.68% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is trying to reach the resistance at $1,879. If the daily candle closes around this mark, there is a possibility to see a breakout tomorrow.

The opposite situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate keeps trading near the support at $1,863. If the drop continues to that mark, the accumulated energy may be enough for a decline to the $1,800-$1,820 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading sideways, getting strength for a further move. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $1,800-$1,900 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $1,873 at press time.

