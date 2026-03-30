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    Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Anime Girl, BTC Price Remains in Green

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 9:25
    Elon Musk used the generative video power of his xAI platform to animate the Bitcoin anime girl.
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    Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Anime Girl, BTC Price Remains in Green
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Elon Musk has revived his favorite Bitcoin anime character to the timeline with a modern AI twist. 

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    In the meantime, Bitcoin's price remains firmly in the green after the cryptocurrency got a coveted mention from the centibillionaire. 

    The latest viral interaction kicked off when X user @TxCryptoSaurus tagged Musk and challenged him to animate a famous static illustration of a Bitcoin-themed anime character.

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    Musk quickly obliged. He replied, "Here you go," which was accompanied by a short video of the anthropomorphized Bitcoin girl fully animated and in motion. 

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    The 2018 backstory

    Longtime crypto enthusiasts will immediately recognize the character from one of Musk's most infamous historical interactions with the crypto crows. 

    Earlier, Musk randomly posted a thread declaring his love for anime. He culminated the thread by tweeting, "Wanna buy some bitcoin?" alongside the original static image of the Bitcoin girl. 

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    In 2018, when Twitter was battling a plague of cryptocurrency scam bots that were impersonating high-profile figures, the platform's automated security measures flagged the unusual combination of the word "bitcoin" and the bizarre image. It locked Musk out of his own account under the suspicion that he had been hacked.

    The anime character itself originates from a Japanese website called CryptoCurrencyGirls. The platform capitalized on a popular Japanese subculture trend known as gijinka, which involves turning non-human concepts and brands into human-like characters.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Elon Musk
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