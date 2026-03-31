Elon Musk Open to Bitcoin Again, Samson Mow Claims

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Samson Mow, the CEO and founder of the JAN3 Bitcoin-adoption-focused company, is celebrating what he believes is one of his recent 2026 predictions coming true. In January, he shared a list of predictions related to Bitcoin in 2026.

Now, he says, a major one from that list has begun to come true, and it is related to the world’s richest man and tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

"Elon Musk goes hard into BTC"

Samson Mow commented on Elon Musk’s recent tweet, in which the tech entrepreneur posted the “Bitcoin anime girl” as the community calls this image. Musk first published it back in 2018. However, this time, Musk animated the image using the Grok Imagine AI bot function. The bot is deployed by his AI-focused company, xAI.

In 2018, Musk posted the static anime girl image, accompanied by a caption, “Wanna buy some Bitcoin?” Thus, the centibillionaire jokingly declared his love for anime and interest in BTC.

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Now, Mow referred to this tweet of Musk and connected it to the list of 2026 Bitcoin predictions he made in January. On that list, one prediction stated: “Elon Musk goes hard into BTC.” Now, Samson tweeted: “It’s happening.”

Overall, Musk is well-inclined towards Bitcoin, as in 2021, Tesla briefly accepted BTC for its electric vehicles, and it also bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. Buy now, most of it has been sold. However, both Tesla and SpaceX still hold some. Tesla stopped accepting BTC as payment over environmental concerns to do with Bitcoin mining and its energy-consuming proof-of-work verification algorithm.

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Bitcoin to hit $1.33 million, Mow says

The remaining predictions had it that in 2026, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency would reach $1.33 million after experiencing one or several Omega candles.

Besides, Mow expects that this year, at least one country will launch Bitcoin bonds, MSTR shares of Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury company will skyrocket to $5,000 a piece, and Bitcoin will begin to outperform precious metals in terms of price.

Bitcoin's recent market performance

Over the past two days, Bitcoin has attempted to rebound from the $65,000 level it had dropped to. BTC managed to briefly recapture the $67,900 mark, but today it was driven back to $66,890, where it is changing hands at the time of this writing as the tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.