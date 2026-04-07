E-commerce Giant Rakuten Adds Shiba Inu to Mobile Wallet

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Japanese e-commerce conglomerate Rakuten Group disclosed that it is adding the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin to its mobile wallet. This move marks a positive regulatory and platform development for Shiba Inu in Japan.

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SHIB going live on Rakuten Mobile Wallet

According to updates shared by Shibarium, Rakuten Wallet is expanding its spot trading to include SHIB, starting on April 15, 2026.

Upon debuting, Japanese users of Rakuten Wallet can buy, sell and trade SHIB directly on the platform using Japanese yen. They can also use other supported assets, all within a regulated environment.

The Shibarium team added that SHIB will sit alongside other major assets like XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE).

SHIB NEWS



Japan just made another quiet move… and SHIB is in it.



Rakuten Wallet confirmed that starting April 15, spot trading expands to include Shiba Inu alongside major assets like XRP and Dogecoin.



Japan is one of the most regulated crypto markets in the world. Listings… pic.twitter.com/Yuv401Nk2b — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) April 7, 2026

For emphasis, Japan has one of the strictest, most regulated crypto markets globally. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) and self-regulatory bodies carefully vet tokens before they can be listed on licensed exchanges.

For now, SHIB has already cleared Japan's strict approval process, and it is seeing deeper integration into the Rakuten ecosystem.

Rakuten is not just a crypto exchange but a giant conglomerate with millions of users across e-commerce, banking, payments, credit cards and digital services.

Thus, adding SHIB to the platform exposes the token to everyday Japanese consumers who already use Rakuten for shopping and finance.

Implication for SHIB

Essentially, the integration is bullish news from SHIB and Shibarium, its layer-2 blockchain. It emphasizes legitimacy, mainstream integration and timing with favorable regulations.

The Shibarium team emphasized that the listing corresponds with the new 20% tax structure, institutional access opening and “digital era” rollout in Japan.

Such listings can increase accessibility, liquidity and visibility, especially on a high-trust market like Japan.

It could also help push the SHIB price higher, depending on trading volume, user adoption and broader market conditions. SHIB remains a high-supply meme token with a strong community , with ongoing utility developments through Shibarium.

Currently, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.0000058, with the market cap pegged at $3.4 billion. The SHIB price has plunged more than 4.2% over the past day, while trading volume dropped to $97 million.