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    Dogecoin Whale Activity: Why Robinhood Activated $30 Million in DOGE Reserves for 'Doge Day'

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 15:48
    Robinhood reallocates $30 million in DOGE ahead of "Doge Day" on April 20 as the market prepares for Dogecoin to repeat its 2025 rally.
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    Dogecoin Whale Activity: Why Robinhood Activated $30 Million in DOGE Reserves for 'Doge Day'
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Another abnormal large capital movement has been recorded on the crypto market, when an unknown whale transferred more than 327.269 million Dogecoin tokens from a cold wallet of the platform Robinhood to an unknown address, according to Whale Alert. The amount totaled about $30 million at the current DOGE price.

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    However, based on deeper on-chain data from Arkham, it can be concluded that the transfer was not made by an unknown long whale but by the U.S. broker itself since Arkham identifies the recipient as Robinhood's own — most likely a hot one. Unlike cold storage, it is constantly connected to the network and used to provide liquidity.

    In this context, moving nearly $30 million in Dogecoin from secure storage to an operational wallet 11 days before April 20 is a classic preparation move. 

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    Can Dogecoin repeat its 2025 rally? 

    For those who have been in crypto for a long time, especially following DOGE, it is no secret that this date is one of the key ones for the largest meme cryptocurrency as, officially, 4/20 is recognized as "Doge Day."

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    It is not only about memes, though, as from a price perspective, around this date, DOGE has repeatedly started strong growth cycles. For example, in 2025, immediately after April 20, the price began rising and peaked on May 12 with a 67% increase, reaching $0.26 per Dogecoin.

    Article image
    Recent Robinhood Dogecoin transaction explorer, Source: Arkham

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    It is possible that with this move, Robinhood expects that on "Doge Day," retail will either start actively trading or withdraw coins to their personal wallets.

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    This is not a whale purchase but a technical exchange operation, which nevertheless indirectly confirms that professional market participants are preparing for abnormally high demand for Dogecoin over the next 11 days.

    #Dogecoin #Robinhood #Dogecoin News
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