Dogecoin Holders Suggest Elon Musk's X Money Absorbed 3 Billion DOGE, $2 XRP Risks Causing $10 Million Single Liquidation on Hyperliquid, Binance's Fresh Delistings Target Ethereum DeFi Space: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Massive DOGE Accumulation: A new address (DCdax...) acquired over three billion DOGE in one day. Community suggests a potential link to X Money liquidity testing, though official confirmation is pending.

XRP liquidation alert: A $10.8 million short position on Hyperliquid is at risk. If XRP hits $2.02, a forced liquidation could trigger a massive short squeeze.

Binance DeFi delistings: Support for DEGO, DENT and TRU will end April 28, 2026. The exchange cited a shift toward stricter team responsiveness and ethical transparency standards.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin remains stable above $75,000 despite the oil crisis, while Charles Schwab announces entry into direct crypto trading.

X Money effect: New giant enters top 10 Dogecoin holders

The Dogecoin community is discussing the emergence of a new ultra-large player in the Dogecoin ecosystem. According to analytics platform Arkham, an unknown address accumulated over three billion DOGE in just one day, instantly taking seventh place among the richest wallets of the coin.

Transactions to the wallet "DCdax…" began amid the integration of the X Money payment service into social network X. While there is no official confirmation that the address belongs to Elon Musk’s company, several indirect indicators point in that direction.

The main volume of coins came from Robinhood’s cold storage, which has historically been used by Musk to provide liquidity for his initiatives since 2021.

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Non-zero chance it’s me — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) April 16, 2026

The accumulation of such reserves coincides with the start of crypto payment testing within X Money in several U.S. states and preparations for Doge Day. Traditionally, before April 20, large players redistribute assets, but the scale of this purchase, about $300 million, goes beyond typical speculation.

If the wallet is indeed linked to X Money, this is not about a price pump but about creating a liquidity reserve. For the functioning of microtransactions and tipping within the social network, the company needs its own pool of assets to process thousands of small payments off-chain, minimizing fees for users.

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At the moment, the connection between the "DCdax.." wallet and X Money remains a highly probable hypothesis based on the timing of the payment system launch and confirmation of Dogecoin usage by the X platform for settlements. However, direct evidence (public wallet tags such as “X Payments”) is not yet present in blockchain explorers.

XRP one step away from liquidating a $10 million short position

Amid XRP’s steady rise toward $1.45, attention is focused on a large short position on decentralized platform Hyperliquid. Wallet tracker by CoinGlass indicates the presence of a whale whose position exceeding $10.8 million will be forcibly closed if the price reaches $2.02. The current loss is estimated at -$888,000 (-164%).

The current market impulse, fueled by news of XRP's integration into the Solana ecosystem and progress on the CLARITY Act, puts sellers in a vulnerable position. The trader at address "0x469...85a5" holds a 20x leveraged position with a liquidation level of $2.02.

Hyperliquid Whale Tracker 0x469e..a5, Source: CoinGlass

This creates a classic short squeeze setup; if XRP breaks the psychological barrier at $1.50 and moves toward $2, the automatic closure of this position could trigger a sharp upward move due to forced market buying.

Unlike speculative hype, this case demonstrates a fundamental clash between institutional liquidity and technical resistance. For the XRP market, the $2 level becomes not just a price target but a point of no return for large capital that has bet against the asset. The funding rate remains positive, increasing the cost of maintaining short positions.

Binance removes legacy Ethereum projects in favor of new standards

Binance has officially confirmed the delisting of several assets deeply tied to the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem. Starting April 28, 2026, the exchange will discontinue support for Dego Finance (DEGO), DENT and TrueFi (TRU).

A key feature of this delisting round is Binance’s refusal to participate in TrueFi’s rebranding. Despite the project’s plans to transition to a new token, Brila (BRLA), Binance will not conduct an automatic swap. Users have until May 10, 2026, to manually exchange via the project portal, highlighting a trend of shifting responsibility for technical migrations onto teams and communities.

Important dates for holders:

April 28, 03:00 (UTC): All spot pairs halted.

After delisting: TRU deposits available only on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), withdrawals via Ethereum (ERC20).

The decision is driven by an updated asset evaluation framework, where critical factors now include not only trading volume but also:

Team responsiveness: Readiness to quickly respond to exchange requests during periodic audits.

Ethical transparency: Absence of negligence or abrupt changes in tokenomics.

Regulatory adaptability: Compliance with stricter requirements for DeFi protocols.

This move by Binance appears not as random removal but as a structured cleanup of the Ethereum segment. The exchange is removing projects that failed to maintain development pace or communication transparency, freeing liquidity for more modern and compliant solutions.

Crypto Market Outlook: Will Bitcoin hold $75,000?

The crypto market in mid-April 2026 is characterized by cautious optimism amid de-escalation of geopolitical risks and a fundamental shift in U.S. regulation.